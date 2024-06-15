Marathon County Public Library Bookmobile. Photo courtesy MCPL.

Join the Marathon County Public Library for a presentation on the history of the MCPL Bookmobile, happening on June 19 from 2-3 p.m. and again on June 20 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, no registration required. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

Gardening for pollinators. Photo courtesy Marathon County Public Library.

Adults can learn about helping pollinators at the Marathon City branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. The class, Gardening for Pollinators, will be held on June 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Free, with registration required. To register, visit https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=13069 or call 715-443-2775.



Adults can learn how to trace their family history using Ancestry on June 24 from 1-3 p.m. at the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. Free, no registration required. For more info, call 715-446-3537.

Adults can enjoy a free screening of a 2023 movie starring Jeffrey Wright as writer Thelonious “Monk” Ellison on June 25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, no registration required. For more information, call 715-359-6208.

Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation, & Forestry Director Jamie Polley will speak with the public during a City/County Spotlight talk on June 27 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7230.



