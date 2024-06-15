Join the Marathon County Public Library for a presentation on the history of the MCPL Bookmobile, happening on June 19 from 2-3 p.m. and again on June 20 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, no registration required. For more info, call 715-261-7230.
Adults can learn about helping pollinators at the Marathon City branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. The class, Gardening for Pollinators, will be held on June 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Free, with registration required. To register, visit https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=13069 or call 715-443-2775.
Adults can learn how to trace their family history using Ancestry on June 24 from 1-3 p.m. at the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. Free, no registration required. For more info, call 715-446-3537.
Adults can enjoy a free screening of a 2023 movie starring Jeffrey Wright as writer Thelonious “Monk” Ellison on June 25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, no registration required. For more information, call 715-359-6208.
Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation, & Forestry Director Jamie Polley will speak with the public during a City/County Spotlight talk on June 27 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7230.