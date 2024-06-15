If you’ve never had grilled pizza dough before, you’re in for a treat. The dough gets nice and crispy on the outside, while remaining chewy and tender on the inside. The char from the grill adds a delicious smoky flavor that you just can’t get from oven-baked pizza.
Recipe for Grilled Margherita Pizza
Ingredients:
- 1 pizza dough ball (store-bought or homemade)
- 1/2 cup tomato sauce
- 8 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced
- Fresh basil leaves
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Cornmeal or flour for dusting
Instructions:
- Prepare the dough:
- Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.
- On a floured surface, roll out the pizza dough to your desired thickness. If it’s too sticky, sprinkle some more flour.
- Brush one side of the dough with olive oil.
- Grill the dough:
- Carefully place the dough on the grill, oiled side down. Close the grill lid and cook for 2-3 minutes until the bottom is nicely charred and has grill marks.
- Brush the top side with olive oil, then flip the dough using tongs or a spatula.
- Add the toppings:
- Spread the tomato sauce evenly over the grilled side of the dough.
- Arrange the mozzarella slices over the sauce.
- Close the grill lid and cook for another 3-4 minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbly and the bottom of the crust is charred.
- Finish the pizza:
- Remove the pizza from the grill and place it on a cutting board.
- Scatter fresh basil leaves over the top.
- Season with a sprinkle of salt and pepper, if desired.
- Serve:
- Cut the pizza into slices and serve immediately.
Enjoy your delicious grilled Margherita pizza!