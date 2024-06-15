Wausau Pilot & Review

If you’ve never had grilled pizza dough before, you’re in for a treat. The dough gets nice and crispy on the outside, while remaining chewy and tender on the inside. The char from the grill adds a delicious smoky flavor that you just can’t get from oven-baked pizza.

Recipe for Grilled Margherita Pizza

Ingredients:

  • 1 pizza dough ball (store-bought or homemade)
  • 1/2 cup tomato sauce
  • 8 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced
  • Fresh basil leaves
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Cornmeal or flour for dusting

Instructions:

  1. Prepare the dough:
    • Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.
    • On a floured surface, roll out the pizza dough to your desired thickness. If it’s too sticky, sprinkle some more flour.
    • Brush one side of the dough with olive oil.
  2. Grill the dough:
    • Carefully place the dough on the grill, oiled side down. Close the grill lid and cook for 2-3 minutes until the bottom is nicely charred and has grill marks.
    • Brush the top side with olive oil, then flip the dough using tongs or a spatula.
  3. Add the toppings:
    • Spread the tomato sauce evenly over the grilled side of the dough.
    • Arrange the mozzarella slices over the sauce.
    • Close the grill lid and cook for another 3-4 minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbly and the bottom of the crust is charred.
  4. Finish the pizza:
    • Remove the pizza from the grill and place it on a cutting board.
    • Scatter fresh basil leaves over the top.
    • Season with a sprinkle of salt and pepper, if desired.
  5. Serve:
    • Cut the pizza into slices and serve immediately.

Enjoy your delicious grilled Margherita pizza!