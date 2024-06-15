Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau’s Community Development Department is requesting public feedback through a community development block grant survey to assist with the city’s 2025-2029 consolidated plan, according to a news release issued on Friday.

The department said the survey is an essential tool in gathering public input to help identify and prioritize community needs.

The survey is available online at CDBG Funding Survey and will be open until Aug. 30. The Paper copies are also available in the Wausau City Hall.

According to the Community Development Department, the CDBG program “is a key resource for community improvement, providing vital funding for housing, infrastructure, and public services.” Communities that receive funds every year are called “entitlement communities” and Wausau is an entitlement community, so they receive funds annually to help them execute the 5-year plan as well as the annual plans that are developed based on that plan.

“We encourage all residents to participate in the survey,” said Development Director Liz Brodek. “Your input is crucial in shaping the future of our community and ensuring that the CDBG funds are used effectively to meet the needs of our residents.”

For more information, residents can contact Community Development Manager, Tammy Stratz at 715-261-6682 or [email protected], the news release said.