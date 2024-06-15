Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. South southeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight

Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 61. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 10am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible