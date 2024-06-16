Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Do you Enjoy Helping People Get the Care They Need? Faith in Action Marathon County seeks a volunteer to help with its intake process. Intake volunteers are responsible for completing a home visit with new care recipients. The home visit can be completed in person or over the phone. The intake volunteer will assess whether the care recipient will be a good fit for our program based on his or her needs and answer any questions he or she may have. Once the home visit is completed, the intake volunteer will write a summary and return it to the FIAMC office. For a FIAMC volunteer application, phone 715-848-8783, email [email protected] or visit FaithInActionMarathonCounty.org.

Do You Have a Gift for Caregiving? Respite visit volunteers provide regularly scheduled visits with the patient and/or the patient’s family. Offer the gift of time to family members of patients in hospice who face the ever-present challenge of care giving. Hospice respite volunteers offer short-term (1-4 hours) respite care to patients, allowing caregivers to take a break, run errands, nap, etc. Qualifications include patience, compassion, flexibility, dependability and good active-listening skills. Generally, visits are made 1-2 times a month and are 1-4 hours in length. We ask that volunteers commit at least two hours a month. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Do You Enjoy Serving Food? The Hmong American Center, Inc. seeks volunteers for its senior dining program, serving food to the elderly and interacting with them. Contact VaPao Thao at [email protected] or 715-842-8390.

Have You Ever Wanted To Be a Barista? Assist barista by greeting customers, taking drink orders, ringing sales and handling cash, restocking, cleaning and assisting with general duties. Training will be provided. Learning to make the drinks is optional. For more information, contact [email protected].

Do You Want to Share the Gift of Coffee? Coffee is needed for our guests to have a hot cup in the morning when they come in to Open Door. For more information, contact [email protected].

Source: United Way of Marathon County