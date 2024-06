Wausau Pilot & Review

BARABOO – The Wausau Post 10 Legion baseball team swept a pair of games at the Baraboo Triangular on Saturday, downing Baraboo 19-5 and Fort Atkinson 4-0.

Wausau broke open a 5-5 tie game with a nine-run third inning against Baraboo.

Ryan Rodemeier threw a five-inning complete game, striking out nine for Wausau. He also had three hits and four RBI in the victory.

Ethan Sillars had a home run and also drove in four, and Iain Stahel chipped in three hits and scored four times for the Bulldogs, who had 17 hits in all.

Jesse Osness tossed a gem for Wausau against Fort Atkinson, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out nine in the complete-game shutout. He also knocked in two of the Bulldogs’ four runs in the victory, while Jack Barthels had the other two.

Wausau (5-2) jumps right back into action Sunday with a doubleheader at Oshkosh beginning at noon.

Wausau 19, Baraboo 5

Wausau 149 14 – 19 17 1

Baraboo 410 00 – 5 4 4

WP: Ryan Rodemeier. LP: Gneiser.

SO: Rodemeier 9; Gneiser (2 1/3 inn.) 0, Schlender (1 2/3 inn.) 2, Pickett (2/3 inn.) 0, Wagner (1/3 inn.) 0. BB: Rodemeier 5; Gneiser 3, Schlender 5, Pickett 3, Wagner 0.

Top hitters: W, Iain Stahel 3×4, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Rodemeier 3×5, 4 RBI; Zach Pagel 2×3, 3 runs; Davis Winter 2×3, RBI; Ethan Sillars 2×4, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Jed Vander Sanden 2×4, 2 runs, RBI; Brennan Fictum 2 runs; Brandon Gwidt 2×3, 3 runs, 2 RBI. B, Puttkamer 2 runs; Bjorklund 2B, RBI.

Records: Wausau 4-2; Baraboo not reported.



Wausau 4, Fort Atkinson 0

Wausau 020 200 0 – 4 5 1

Fort Atkinson 000 000 0 – 0 2 3

WP: Jesse Osness. LP: Ketterhagen.

SO: Osness 8; Ketterhagen (5 inn.) 4, Block (2 inn.) 2. BB: Osness 2; Ketterhagen 1, Block 4.

Top hitters: W, Osness 2 RBI; Jack Barthels 2 RBI; Jackson Albee 2×4, 3B.

Records: Wausau 5-2; Fort Atkinson not reported.