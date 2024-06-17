The Great Pinery Heritage Waterway, a state designated water, trail has been selected by the National Park Service – Rivers, Trails, and Conservation Assistance program for an assistance grant with the goal of achieving a national water trail designation as one of the premier paddle trails in the Midwest.

“We are pleased to be a part of helping develop another facet of outdoor recreation in central Wisconsin,” said Tim White, executive director of Visit Wausau. “When we make it easier for both residents and visitors to enjoy the natural resources that are so abundant, and do it in a sustainable way, everyone benefits!”

The Great Pinery Heritage Waterway is situated on the Wisconsin River and its tributaries, spans several counties and is 108 miles long.

The NPS-RTCA model pairs its experienced staff of professional planners and designers with a team from the community. Together, the partnership works to achieve a coherent conservation and outdoor recreation vision.

If you would like to find out more about The Great Pinery Heritage Waterway, visit www.greatpinery.com.

If you would like to make a donation to the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway, contact Michelle Gleason at the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin, 715-845-9555 or online at www.cfoncw.org.