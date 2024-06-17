WAUSAU – The Central Wisconsin Children’s Theatre is gearing up for a fantastical journey down the yellow brick road with its upcoming production of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Opening June 20, the show promises to bring the classic tale to life with a talented cast—comprised of more than 90 performers—and a special furry friend.

Sophia Volpe and Coco rehearse for the upcoming production of “The Wizard of Oz.” Photo courtesy Central Wisconsin Children’s Theatre.

Playing the role of Dorothy is Sophia Volpe, a rising star at CWCT who brings both charm and determination to the iconic role. But Dorothy won’t be facing the Wicked Witch alone. Joining her on stage—in addition to the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Lion—will be a real-life canine companion—a sweet Yorkshire Terrier named Coco (Toto), who’s joining us for the production.

“Toto adds a whole new layer of authenticity to the show,” said Cindi Strobel, “Wizard of Oz” director. “The bond between Dorothy and Toto is a cornerstone of the story, and having a real dog on stage creates a truly magical connection for the audience.”

Performances run from June 20 to 23 at the Veninga Theatre on the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in Wausau campus. For tickets, visit https://cwct.booktix.net. You can also buy tickets at the door prior to each show.

Source: Central Wisconsin Children’s Theatre