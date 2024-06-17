The Eye Clinic of Wisconsin added Dr. Erica Kirk to its practice, effective June 17.

Erica Kirk

After growing up in Wausau and attending the Newman Catholic Schools, Kirk graduated from Marquette University Summa Cum Laude with her Bachelor of Science in biological sciences. She then obtained her Doctor of Optometry (O.D.) with the highest distinction from the Michigan College of Optometry at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan. After passing all three parts of her National Boards Examinations, Kirk completed her externship rotations at the Michigan College of Optometry, the Wyoming VA Medical Center, and the Eye Clinic of Wisconsin. Her externship training offered Kirk hands-on experience in treating ocular disease, pediatric and binocular vision disorders, surgical co-management, specialty contact lens fitting, and primary eye care.

After completing her training, Kirk was happy to return home and practice in central Wisconsin prior to joining the Eye Clinic of Wisconsin.