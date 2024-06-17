MARATHON – Marathon School District student Ava Krueger recently received a $4,000 student scholarship, sponsored by EMC Insurance Companies and the Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials, Inc. and Foundation, Marathon School District announced recently.

Krueger plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh this fall to major in elementary education. She also intends to minor in business, and obtain a sign language certification while continuing her volleyball career into college.

In high school, she served as her school’s volleyball team captain, huddle leader of her school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes, secretary of Marathon’s National Honor Society, officer of the school’s Ecology Club, and vice president of the local chapter of the Business Leaders of America.