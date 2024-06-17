By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau man convicted in March of two charges connected to a near-fatal overdose will spend at least two years behind bars, according to online court records.

Wyatt J. Gates, 23, was arrested as part of an investigation that launched last year after a man walked into Night School, 320 Ross Ave. and collapsed. Staff called 911 and officers revived the man, who was allegedly carrying substances that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Police say the man injected what he thought was heroin before entering the establishment. Investigators traced the drug purchase to Gates, who denied selling heroin but told investigators he “serves” methamphetamine. About 23 grams of the drug were seized from his home, police said.

Prosecutors on May 9, 2023 charged Gates with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering fentanyl, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possessing amphetamine or methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

During a plea hearing March 28, Gates was convicted of manufacturing or delivering fentanyl and of possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver. All other charges were dismissed but read into the record for sentencing purposes.

Circuit Judge Greg Strasser ordered a presentencing investigation be completed prior to determining punishment for Gates, who was then incarcerated at the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility in Racine and serving a sentence connected to a prior conviction.

On June 12, Judge Strasser ordered Gates to spend two years in prison on each of two counts followed by four years of extended supervision. The sentence will be served concurrently, rather than consecutively.