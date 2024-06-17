Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau is under a severe thunderstorm watch Monday until 4 p.m., as a wave of unsettled weather sweeps through the area.

Lincoln County and several other areas were under severe thunderstorm warnings Monday morning. Oneida County is dealing with multiple reports of downed trees, some of which landed on power lines and resulted in an emergency response.

Damaging winds, torrential rainfall and hail will be possible. A few strong to marginally severe storms may redevelop later this afternoon and evening, especially over northern Wisconsin. Pockets of heavy rainfall may result in localized urban flooding through Monday evening.

Hot and humid conditions will occur on Tuesday, with afternoon heat indices climbing into the middle to upper 90s.

The combination of heat and humidity will result in continued chances for thunderstorms through much of the week. Stronger storms with locally heavy rainfall will be possible at times, with a threat of excessive rainfall occurring from Wednesday through Friday.