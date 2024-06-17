WAUSAU — Wausau West High School junior Nolan Travis will represent the Overture Center’s Jerry Awards Program at the 15th annual Jimmy Awards in New York on June 24, the Wausau School District announced recently.

Nolan Travis

Travis was one of three Wausau West students who performed at the Jerry Awards on June 9 in Madison, competing for the chance to perform in New York. The other students were Milo Holdhusen and Nolan Mudler.

“Nolan has an incredible voice, a strong work ethic improving his skills, and great humility regarding his talents,” said Brad Schmicker, Wausau West drama director.

Also representing the state of Wisconsin is Ava Greenberg. Travis and Greenberg will showcase their talents against all other winners from across the U.S.

The ceremony will take place at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre in New York, and be hosted by Emmy-, Tony-, and Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and actor Josh Groban. It will stream at 6:30 p.m. June 24 on The Jimmy Awards Facebook page and YouTube channel.