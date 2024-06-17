For Wausau Pilot & Review

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Canada – The Wausau Woodchucks baseball team picked up the sweep on Sunday over the Thunder Bay Border Cats with a 9-3 victory.

The Woodchucks (17-3) are on a seven-game winning streak, and won all of their games on their Northwoods League five-game road trip.

Edwin Alicea (Nova Southeastern) made his fourth pitcher appearance for the Chucks, and his third start overall. Alicea went a full five innings pitched, striking out five.

The Woodchucks fell behind 2-0 early in the bottom of the first inning. In the top of the third, Jake Berkland (Mankato State) hit a lead-off single to get on base. The next batter, Isaac Webb (Corpus Christi), hit a single that allowed Berkland to round second and head for third. An errant throw allowed him to score the first run of the game for the Chucks, bringing the score to 1-2.

Brayden Smith (Iowa Western Community College) hit a sacrifice fly that allowed Webb to score the tying run, bringing the score to 2-2.

In the top of the fourth, Webb had another sac fly that allowed Logan Kreske (Wichita State) to score the go-ahead run. Smith then hit a single that allowed Jake Berkland to score again, bringing Wausau’s lead to 4-2.

After taking the lead 5-2 in the top of the sixth, Kam Durnin (Wichita State) got his first hit of the season, a three-run home run over the right-center field wall, to bring the score to 8-2.

Carsen Plumadore (Georgia Southwestern State) took over on the mound in the seventh inning, striking out two and pitching two scoreless innings. Cutter Clawson (BYU) got the nod to close out the game for the Chucks.

The Woodchucks have an off day Monday before returning to Athletic Park on Tuesday to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks at 6:35 p.m.