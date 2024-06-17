Dear editor,

Vote no on constitutional amendments.

No matter our zip code, what we do for a living, or what we look like, we all want a state government that works for us.

But there are some that want to stop the government from working. In August, we will vote on two constitutional amendments that will prevent Wisconsin’s governor from doing his (or her) job. It will stop him (or her) from accepting and allocating federal funds without the legislature’s approval.

Remember the height of the pandemic? Wisconsin’s legislature was the least active full-time legislature in the nation. When they refused to govern, Gov. Evers accepted nearly $20 billion in gifts from the federal government. That money kept Wisconsin going.

And for 10 long years, the legislature has refused to accept Medicaid expansion money. While all our neighbors – every last one of them – take those gifted funds. We don’t. Even conservative stalwart states like Mississippi and North Carolina saw the light and accepted the funding. But, not Wisconsin. Nope. We just leave that money on the table.

And this same legislature wants us to change Wisconsin’s Constitution to permanently prohibit the governor from accepting and allocating federal funds without their permission?

Why on earth would we vote for that?

Nancy Stencil of Rib Mountain

