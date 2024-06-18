By Paul Lecker

For Wausau Pilot & Review

D.C. Everest senior Nate Langbehn and junior Nevin Poppy were among the first-team selections to the 2024 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Baseball Team, as voted on by the seven conference coaches following the season.

Langbehn was a first-team pick as a first baseman and an honorable mention choice as a pitcher after batting .381 with a team-high 12 RBI. He only pitched 14 innings, giving up just one earned run with 20 strikeouts for the Evergreens. Poppy, a third baseman, led the team in hitting with a .412 avrage (14-for-34) with eight runs scored and D.C. Everest’s only home run in conference play.

Undefeated champion Stevens Point had five first-team selections, including Player of the Year Noah Marschke, who was a first-team pick at pitcher and as a first baseman.

Marschke led the conference in batting at .558 (24-for-43) with 15 RBI, and also went 5-0 as a pitcher, giving up just three earned runs (0.64 ERA) in 33 innings with 54 strikeouts.

Wausau East senior outfielder Caden Winter and infielder Davis Winter, Wausau West utility player Joe Graveen and outfielder Jackson Albee, and D.C. Everest infielder Colin Ebersold were among the second-team selections.

Werth led Wausau East in batting at .314 and had a team-high 10 RBI, while Winter hit .270 with six runs scored and a solid .413 on-base percentage.

Graveen led West with a .317 average and scored 11 runs, and Albee hit .310 with seven RBI and seven runs scored in WVC action.

Ebersold hit. 314 with a team-best 10 runs scored and nine RBI for D.C. Everest.

2024 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Baseball Team

(*denotes unanimous selection)

First Team: *Noah Marschke, sr., first base and pitcher, Stevens Point; Chase Robinson, jr., first base, Marshfield; Nate Langbehn, sr., first base, D.C. Everest; *Jacob Garth, sr., second base, Stevens Point; Brett Simonsen, jr., second base, Wisconsin Rapids; Calvin Roth, so., shortstop, Stevens Point; Nevin Poppy, jr., third base, D.C. Everest; *Braylen Nystrom, sr., outfield, Stevens Point; Jaxon Stetler, sr., outfield, Stevens Point; Brady Kanitz, sr., pitcher, Merrill.

Second Team: Trevor Martin, sr., first base, Wisconsin Rapids; Caden Werth, sr., outfield, Wausau East; Brady Norton, jr., outfield, Merrill; Joe Graveen, so., utility, Wausau West; Jackson Albee, sr., outfield, Wausau West; Caleb Schaefer, jr., utility, Marshfield; Davis Winter, jr., second base/shortstop and pitcher, Wausau East; Colin Ebersold, sr., shortstop/third base, D.C. Everest; Sam Reimann, sr., shortstop, Merrill; Ty Rechner, sr., pitcher, Stevens Point.

Honorable Mention: Ty Rechner, sr., first base, Stevens Point; Max Kruger, jr., third base, Stevens Point; Andrew Cotter, sr., catcher, D.C. Everest; Ryan Rodemeier, jr., catcher, Wausau East; Tony Iaffaldano, jr., shortstop, Wausau West; Nate Langbehn, sr., pitcher, D.C. Everest; Brett Simonsen, jr., pitcher, Wisconsin Rapids; Owen Griesbach, jr., pitcher, Marshfield.

Player of the Year: Noah Marschke, Stevens Point.