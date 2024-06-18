

Marathon City Book Club: “Future Home of the Living God” by Louise Erdrich

July 8. In this science fiction/dystopian selection, a young woman fights for her life and her unborn child against oppressive forces that manifest in the wake of a cataclysmic event. 5:45 p.m. 715-443-2775. [MCPL Marathon City]

Edgar Book Club: “A Wrinkle in Time” by Madeleine L’Engle

July 9. Three children travel the universe, searching for their missing astrophysicist father. New members are always welcome – just read the book and show up, Noon. 715-352-3155. [MCPL Edgar]

Hatley Book Club: “A Death in Door County” by Annelise Ryan

July 9. A Wisconsin bookstore owner and cryptozoologist is asked to investigate a series of deaths that just might be proof of a fabled lake monster. 1 p.m. 715-446-3537. [MCPL Hatley]

Athens Book Club: Book of Your Choice!

July 9. Join us at our Athens Branch book club this month where instead of everyone discussing the same book, participants can bring in their favorite recent book and tell us what they loved about it. 2 p.m. 715-257-7292. [MCPL Athens]



Stratford Young Adult Book Club: “Stargirl” by Jerry Spinelli

July 11. In this story about the perils of popularity, the courage of nonconformity, and the thrill of first love, an eccentric student named Stargirl changes Mica High School forever. 5:30 p.m. 715-687-4420. [MCPL Stratford]

Mosinee Book Club: “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand

July 15. After tragedy strikes, Hollis Shaw gathers four friends from different stages in her life to spend an unforgettable weekend on Nantucket. 2 p.m. 715-693-2144. [MCPL Mosinee]

Stratford Book Club: “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano

July 17. An emotionally layered and engrossing story of a family that asks: Can love make a broken person whole? New members are always welcome. 1 p.m. 715-687-4420. [MCPL Stratford]

Rothschild Book Club: “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson

July 24. Two estranged siblings must set aside their differences to deal with their mother’s death and her hidden past. 11 a.m. 715-359-6208. [MCPL Rothschild]