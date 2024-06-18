Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. West southwest wind around 9 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.