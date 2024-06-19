Wausau Pilot & Review

Two people were thrown from a motorcycle after an elderly minivan driver turned in front of their vehicle, injuring all three people.

The crash was reported just after noon on Tuesday, June 18 at the intersection of County Hwy. K and County Hwy. Q in the town of Scott, according to Lincoln County officials. Deputies arrived to find a Harley Davidson motorcycle on its side in the middle of the intersection and a Dodge Caravan off on the west side of the road.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle, a 55-year-old man from McAlester, Okla., and his 47-year-old female passenger, also from McAlester, both suffered serious injures and were transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. The motorcycle driver was then airlifted to UW Hospital in Madison for advanced care, officials said.

The 88-year-old Merrill woman driving the van was transported to Aspirus Merrill Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows the Merrill woman was headed west on County Hwy. Q and turned southbound on Hwy. K in the path of the northbound motorcycle. The van driver told police she thought she had enough time to avoid the motorcycle, but struck the machine on the driver’s side, mid-vehicle.

The names of the victims and their current conditions have not been released at this time.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was called to conduct a reconstruction of the crash. The sheriff’s office also received help from the Merrill Police Department as well as the Merrill Fire Department. The intersection was shut down for around 2 hours for the investigation.