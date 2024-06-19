By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A sergeant with the Clark County Sheriff’s Department accused last week of multiple crimes against children has been publicly identified as Jeremy Chapman, of Spencer.

Chapman, 38, was arrested as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. Police searched a Spencer home on June 12 and arrested Chapman, who is not currently in custody, issuing a news release on the matter.

Taylor County officials last week announced the arrest but initially declined to name Chapman. That decision prompted alarm by open records advocates who are questioning whether state laws are being followed. Arrest logs are public record in Wisconsin, and officials routinely release the names of people accused of crimes who are not part of law enforcement. Police have also not said whether the allegations are connected to his role as a sergeant.

Officials have not yet said which county is handling the charges, and neither the state’s online court record system nor the federal system shows any open cases for Chapman. It is unclear whether the case is being prosecuted in Wisconsin or another state, leaving residents in the dark about the circumstances leading to the arrest.

So far, police will only say that Chapman faces recommended charges of sexual exploitation of a child, child enticement, threats to injure of accuse of a crime, and threats to communicate derogatory information.

According to a press release Chapman appeared for a bond hearing and was released after paying $2,500 cash. A $10,000 signature bond also applies.

No further details have been released.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.