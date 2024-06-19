Wausau Pilot & Review

A 27-year-old man died early Wednesday in a motorcycle crash in Portage County, officials say.

The crash was reported just after 1 a.m. June 19 by an Alliant Energy worker investigating a power outage that happened roughly one hour earlier. The worker discovered the victim near a crashed motorcycle along County Hwy. G, north of Oriole Road, in the town of Carson.

The motorcycle driver was unresponsive when the worker arrived and was later pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Emergency units from several agencies were dispatched to the crash.

Police say the driver, from Milladore, was headed south on Hwy. G and missed a curve, entering the west ditch and striking a utility pole. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, officials said.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved and the name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The crash remains under investigation. Assisting with this incident were units from Rudolph Fire/Rescue and Emergency Medical Responders, Portage County Ambulance, Portage County Medical Examiner, and the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at [email protected].