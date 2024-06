Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – Stevens Point rallied in its final at-bat scoring twice and earning a 4-3 walk-off win over Wausau in an American Legion baseball game Tuesday at Bukolt Park.

Peyton Feels had an RBI double and Zach Richter singled home the game-winner two batters later to give the Sixers (5-2) the home victory.

Jesse Osness, Tony Iaffaldano, Jackson Albee and Ryan Rodemeier each had two hits for Wausau (5-3).

Wausau hosts Tomah for a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at noon at Athletic Park.

Sixers 4, Bulldogs 3

Wausau 010 110 0 – 3 9 1

Stevens Point 110 000 2 – 4 9 1

WP: Josh Opiola. LP: Jack Barthels.

SO: Barthels (6 1/3 inn.) 5, Brennan Fictum (0 inn.) 0; Caden Adam (6 inn.) 6, Opiola (1 inn.) 1. BB: Barthels 3, Fictum 1; Adam 3, Opiola 0.

Top hitters: W, Jesse Osness 2×4, 2B, RBI; Tony Iaffaldano 2×4; Jackson Albee 2×4; Ryan Rodemeier 2×3. SP, Calvin Roth 2×3; Kyle Madlena 2×3; Opiola 2×3, RBI; Peyton Flees 2B, RBI.

Records: Wausau 5-3; Stevens Point 5-2.