Mary J. Opper

Mary Jane Opper of Wausau, passed away on June 15th, 2024, in the care of Compassus Hospice and surrounded by Family and people whom loved her dearly. She was born on February 25, 1947, in Birnamwood, WI. Daughter of Martha and Lawrence Miller. On November 26, 1964, she married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, David Opper at St. Florian’s Catholic Church in Hatley, WI. Together they had one son, Tracy Opper, who proceeded her death on December 5, 1988.

Mary Jane and David owned and operated “Cheers Bar” on Thomas St. in Wausau, from 1987 until 2019 when it was demolished by the city with a road project. Mary Jane will be remembered for her lively and tenacious spirit, sparkling eyes, flashy smile, her love for people, flowers, animals, rip tickets, and a cold Bud Light. Mary Jane was truly one of a kind. Anyone that knew her, knew that she could take anything, make it her own and shine. Even her Goodwill and antique finds. She will also be remembered for her kind and giving nature.

Survivors include her two grandchildren, Ashley (Mike Lewitzke), Wausau and Tabatha (Jacob Wright), Wausau, Her sister Minnie Miller, Birnamwood, along with six great grandchildren, Ethan, Evan, Lucas Lewizke, Keeton Opper, Brayson and Bryar Wright, of Wausau.

Funeral Service will be held on Thursday June 20, 2024, at 12:00 PM at Helke Funeral Home (302 Spruce Street, Wausau WI 54401). Fr. Samuel Martin will officiate. Visitation will be held on Thursday June 20, 2024, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at Helke Funeral Home. Entombment will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park at 1:00 PM.

A Special Thank You to the staff at Compassus Hospice and a dearly loved family friend Tammie Gordon for their comfort and care of Mary Jane.

Jerome K. Sjostrom

Jerome K. Sjostrom passed away on 17 June 2024 at his home in Athens, WI. He was born 29 August 1936 in Ashland, WI to Elof and Odeal (Jerome) Sjostrom. He grew up on a small farm in Seeley, WI.

In his early years, he attended a one room school in Seeley before graduating from Hayward High School in 1954. During his last year of high school, he joined the 32nd Division of the National Guard, 724 Engineers. He worked as a carpenter with his dad and uncles until he entered The University of Wisconsin – Superior where he eventually graduated with a teaching degree in 1960. He met his wife, Marilyn, while in college and married her on 27 December 1960. He was hired as a High School Social Studies teacher at Athens High School in 1961 where he taught geography, civics, and driver’s education. He also served the audio-visual needs of the school as well as photography, time keeper for sporting events, baseball umpire, and substitute bus driver. He retired in 1993 after 32 years with the school. After retiring and not one to sit still, he taught driver’s education at Edgar High School for another 17 years.

He believed in community and volunteerism. Jerry devoted himself to the needs of Athens where he joined the Athens Fire Department and aided in developing the EMT program, eventually becoming one himself. He advocated Fire Safety to schools, became a Cub Scout leader, initiated the Athens Blood Bank in 1970, and was a board member for the Athens Development Corporation. Shortly after moving to Athens, he found out what the Athens Fair was all about and immediately volunteered. For nearly 60 years his roles included Fair Board member, Treasurer, chairman of the Athens Fair Queen contest, and setup & shutdown duties. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church; from singing in the choir, usher and greeter duties, and serving as trustee. Over the years, he also served as president of the PTL, Sons of Norway, and Athens Education Association.

Fulfilling his love of history, he, with his wife Marilyn, were instrumental in writing the “100 Year History of Athens”, “100 Year History of Trinity Lutheran Church”, and contributed to documenting the history of the Abbotsford and Northeastern Railroad. In later years, he created a slide show encompassing the history of Athens which he graciously showed to 4th grade students every year. He was also working on an “Athens Fair History” as well as a photo history of Athens “Then and Now”. Once he was asked what his hobby was and he replied with a smile, “Athens!”.

He was preceded in death by his soulmate and beloved wife Marilyn in 2013. Survivors include three sons: Keith (Mary Ann Moore), Des Moines, IA; Kevin (Mike Cardinal), St. Paul, MN; and Peter (Tammie), Seeley, WI and two grandsons, Aaron (Mikhaila) Sjostrom and Jacob Sjostrom, Bozeman, MT. He also considered Caleb and Cambrea Sarasin, children of Dale and Melissa Sarasin, Athens, his bonus grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 1:00 to 4:00 pm, 23 June 2024 (Sunday) and 24 June (Monday) from 10:00 am until the time of service at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens, followed by a get-together at Landmark Bar. A funeral service will be Monday, 24 June 2024 at 11:00 am at the church and followed with burial at Athens Lutheran Cemetery.

Mary Rothmeyer

Mary reunited with her husband, Ardin, on June 13, 2024, at the age of 70. She was born on August 7, 1953, in Wausau to Alyosius and Margaret Geiger. Mary married the love of her life, Ardin, on April 24, 1980, in Wausau and blended their families together. While she was a homemaker; she had a passion for reading, collecting owls, crafting and was in charge of the Weston Farmers Market for many years. Mary, also, ran a flea market in Lake Tomahawk until the year before Ardin passed away. She loved her grandchildren deeply and always enjoyed taking care of them as they were growing up.

Mary is survived by her children, June Rothmeyer, Paula (John) Pruss, and Scott (Carla) Albright, Jay (Althea) Rothmeyer, Jon (Sabrina) Rothmeyer, Joel Rothmeyer, and Jack (Lisa) Rothmeyer; brothers, Adrian (Barbara) Geiger, Arnold (Theresa) Geiger, and Edward Geiger and Sandy Geiger.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Ardin Rothmeyer; parents, Aloysius and Margaret (Pupp) Geiger; sister, Barbara and Lois; sister-in-law, Carol Geiger; brother, Donald; and son Jody Rothmeyer.

A private family gathering will be held.

Jeffrey L. Czarneski

Jeffrey Lee Czarneski age 73 of Oneida County Wisconsin, passed away peacefully with his daughter Glenda (Lindy) by his side, on the early morning of June 12th, 2024.

Jeff was born in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin in April of 1951 to Eugene and Glenrose Czarneski. Jeff attended Beaver Dam High School. He then began his career at John Deer Horicon Works, where he traveled around the United States testing and fixing lawn tractors. Jeff took a tremendous amount of pride in his career. He retired early in life so he could spend more time doing the things he enjoyed most. Jeff loved hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors. Jeff was very skilled at working with his hands. He spent the majority of his retirement building his dream home, a rustic paradise in the North Woods. Jeff was a man of immense pride and independence. He was a patriot and freedom was deeply rooted in his soul.

Jeff was proceeded in death by his parents Eugene and Glenrose Czarneski. Survived by his daughters Amy (Alberto) Rodriguez, Horicon WI; Glenda (Eric) Loomans, Beaver Dam WI. Grandchildren, Alessandra, Diego, Felix, Maricela and Daxlee.

Jeffs wishes were that there will not be a funeral. A date for Jeff’s celebration to freedom will be set at a later time. At the time please remember Jeff in ways that are uplifting and most meaningful to you.

Jeffs daughter Glenda, would like to express an immense amount of gratitude to the wonderful Doctors and Nurses at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital, particularly the cardiology, intensive and palliative care teams. They are incredible caring people who provided genuine compassionate care during his end-of-life journey.

“We, and all others who believe in freedom as deeply as we do, would rather die on our feet than live on our knees.” Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Sammy “Bill” Giordano

Sammy “Bill” Giordano (1945-2024)

Sammy “Bill” Gee Giordano, 78, of Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away on June 3, 2024.

He was born in Detroit, Michigan, on December 17, 1945, to Samuel and Mariana (nee Lopez) Giordano and grew up in the Detroit suburb of East Detroit, now Eastpointe. He attended St. Veronica Catholic Grade School and East Detroit High School. He served in the Navy during Vietnam and later pursued careers in the restaurant and construction industries.

Bill was a devoted and loving husband and father to his wife, Denise (nee Szykula), and daughter, Leah. He unwaveringly dedicated his life to supporting their dreams and aspirations. Known for his sense of humor, Bill was often the life of the party. An exceptional chef, he possessed the remarkable talent of tasting a dish and skillfully replicating it. Additionally, he had a passion for the arts, design, and woodworking.

Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Denise, and is survived by his daughter, Leah.

