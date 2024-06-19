Wausau Pilot & Review This weekly map is a service of St. Vincent de Paul of Wausau, which is currently seeking donations of quality used merchandise. Pickup is available for some large donations. Call 715-298-3028 for details and availability. To submit a FREE ad for a future sale, visit this link.

Participating Homes so far in Wausau’s Southeast Side garage sale weekend event:

June 21, 22: 8am-4pm 2620 Oakwood Blvd. I have sports equipment/women’s clothing and shoes, boys clothing M-XL/shoes, mens clothings and shoes and lots of miscellaneous . Weather pending.

June 21, 22: 9am-5pm 2203 Midway Blvd. Weather permitting! Housewares (decor, small appliances, glassware, etc), picnic basket, antiques, Christmas decor (incl 7.5’ tree), games, books, music CDs, clothing (women’s reg & plus, men’s XL), men’s GT bike, misc tools, boat anchors, tow rope, cooler, men’s bowling ball/shoes & bag and more!

June 20: 8am-5pm, June 21: 8am-4pm, June 22: 8am-12pm 1817 Roosevelt St. Holiday and household items, children’s books, jewelry, Ice fishing shack, water hose rack, tarps, camping items, Adult clothing and miscellaneous

June 20: 7:30am-5pm 1635 Plato St. Bulk/craft jewelry, hand tools, bench grinder, bottle jacks, axes, some sporting / outdoor equipment (older Specialized & Redline bikes), some vintage, antiques, and primatives. *Will close for rain.

June 20, 21, 22: 8am-5pm 807 Graves Ave. Women’s and men’s clothing, girls size 4-6. Women and children’s shoes, tent, household items, toys and lots of misc.

June 20, 21: 8am-?, June 22: ? 211 Weston Ave. Boys clothes newborn to 4T, kids toys, tricycle, train tables, wagon, stroller.

June 20, 21: 11am-5pm, June 22: 10am-4pm, June 23: 8am-2pm 331 Broadway Ave. Selling fresh baked goods, lemonade and coffee. Jewelry, children’s clothes newborn to size 8. Women’s clothing size 6-12 and plus size. High chair, toys, books, bikes and scooters. Household items, shoes all sizes. 12 ft Aluminum boat w/oars. Mink/muskrat traps. 5 ‘65 Chevy rims. Computer monitors and camping gear.

June 20, 21: 8am-3pm, June 22: 8am-12pm 709 Weston Ave. Pligrim Church Annual Recycle and Bake Sale Wide selection of items. No electronics.

June 22: 10am-5pm 2312 Grand Ave. Grand Ave Artifactory Sidewalk Sale Many items on sale, up to 60% off! In the event of rain on Saturday, all of the sale items will be inside instead.

June 20: 8am-2pm, June 21: 8am-4pm, June 22: 8am-? 2510 Midway Blvd. A mix of standard garage sale items – household, womens clothing, and a lot of nice vintage items and art – good picking!

June 20, 21: 7:30am-4pm 334 Broadway Ave. New, multiple sizes of pool/lake floaties. New triple water slide. New 10f swim pool. Therma Rest camping pad. Vintage kitchen step stool, crocks, chamber pots, cobbler shoe stand. Fairy light bottles. Young, adult female name brand clothes and accessories. Decorative birdhouses. Plants. Outdoor decor. Extension mirrors for Ford F150. Outdoor flags. Household. Cash only please.

June 20, 21, 22: TBD 2417 Elmwood Blvd. Home decor, house hold items, outdoor furniture, dressers, desk, pet items, womens and mens clothing, books, DVD movies, bedding, lots of Tupperware, bikes, some tools, bedding, and much more.

June 20, 21: 8am-5pm, June 22: 9am-12pm 121 Weston Ave. Multi- family. Variety of household items, tools, chairs, large old table

June 20, 21, 22: 8:30am-5pm 313 Lake View Dr. Tools, tarps, some furniture, photo frames, cabinets, some women’s clothing, shower curtains, yoga mats, household misc. and more!

June 20, 21: 9am-5pm, June 22: 8am-3pm 309 Sturgeon Eddy Rd. Girls M, L, XL Womans XS-XL Mens S-XL, Home decor, lawn mower. Many name brand clothes, some still have tags!

June 20, 21: 8am-6pm, June 22: 8am-4pm 719 Bertha St. Kids clothes .50 each, women’s small to plus size and men’s 1.00 each, kids toys, picture frames, pictures, designer purses, shoes, kitchen gadgets, home decor, blink security camera accessories, phone case, books, vintage wooden sled, vintage jugs, so much more price to sell and all negotiable

June 22, 23: 8am-5pm 236 East Ross Ave. Household items, clothing, furniture and exercise equipment

June 22: 8am-12pm or until sold out 908 Bertha St. Come get your sourdough bread and other baked goods! There will also be a homemade strawberry lemonade stand!

June 21, 22: 8am-6pm, June 23 8am-noon 502 Eau Claire Blvd. Boys clothing NB to 3T, Adult clothing Kids toys House hold items/decor Carter’s Toddler 4in1 bed with matching dresser. Pull behind tubes Coolers. Sunday is half off!

June 20, 21, 22: 8am-5pm 2503 Marshall St. Vintage clothes, women’s clothes, purses, vintage glassware & miscellaneous.

Quality stuffed animals, pokemon cards. Ice pops.

June 20: 8am-5pm, June 21: 8am-4pm, June 22: 9am-3pm 2624 Oakwood Blvd. Kids toys, kids clothing(girls and boys), shoes, adult clothes L-2xL, kitchen items, sports cards and memorabilia, household items and many other items.

June 21, 22: TBD 2617 Oakwood Blvd. Tools, yard equipment, home decor and Ethan Allan Club Chairs

June 21: 9am-4pm, June 22: 9am-2pm, maybe June 23: 9am-12pm 120 Miller Ave. Priced to sell, multi-family sale! Women’s name brand clothing, swimwear, maternity and athletic clothing M-XL. J Crew, American Eagle, Lululemon, Nike, and more! Men’s M. Baby and toddler items: Boy and girl NB-24 months. Assorted household items and toys

June 20, 21: 8am-4pm, June 22: 8am-12pm 505 Eau Claire Blvd. Boys, girls young teen clothing and Mini-Estate type sale (air hockey table, dressers, end tables, cabinetry, lamps, housewares, small appliances, home décor, holiday decorations, baskets, outdoor tools)

June 21, 22: 8am-5pm 123 Broadway Ave. Women clothes, dresses, swimsuits, sweaters/sweatshirts, more to add…

June 20, 21: 8am-6pm, June 22: 8am-2pm 405 Ross Ave. MOVING SALE!!! *Everything* must go — We are DOWNSIZING and have kitchen items, small appliances, strategy board games, holiday items, yard items, books, art supplies, puzzles, rugs, plant pots, hair supplies, paddleboard carrier sets, outdoor items, lots of women’s and teen M/L clothing, and some furniture. PLUS lots of 25-cent table items! *Hours may vary with rain! Venmo or cash!

June 20, 21, 22: 8am-5pm 2011 Zimmerman St. Great variety. Home goods, decor, clothing, boy clothes and toys, classroom supplies for teachers, etc. Several people included in this sale.

June 22: 9am-? 917 Bertha St. Snack (Eggrolls) (Thai Milk Tea over ice), 0-3 months baby girl clothes, stuff animals, other misc. Items

June 20, 21: 8am-4pm, June 22: 8am-12pm 1915 Roosevelt St. Luggage, sports equipment, holiday decorations, wall signs, household goods, games, toys, collectibles Barbie’s and dolls. Crib and mattress. Clothing girls sizes 5t-xl all name brand items

June 20, 21, 22: 8am-4pm 205 Broadway Ave. Women’s plus-sized clothing, home decor, books including cookbooks, a couple of Coach purses, handmade home decor, small rototiller, fabric remnants, and other odds and ends.

June 22: 8am-2pm, June 23: 10am-1pm 316 Ruder St. Decorative items, books, linens, decorative shelves, and more. Come check out all the good stuff.

June 20, 21: 9am-3:30pm, June 22: 9am-11am 210 Broadway Ave. Viking duo oven gas range, women’s clothes, shoes, pictures, planters, games, home decor, baskets, blankets, coffee maker, kitchen items, microwave, rugs, holiday decorations, plates, Tupperware, Amp, luggage, mirrors, humidifier, lamps, flat iron and hair tools/ accessories. BAG SALE on Saturday, 9am-11am!

June 20, 21, 22: times TBA 2318 Emerson St. Empty Nester’s Garage Sale! Housewares, home decor, furniture, recreational equipment, name brand men’s and women’s clothing, boots, shoes, puppy supplies, and miscellaneous items.

June 20, 21, 22: times TBA 421 Ruder St. Household furniture: couches, coffee table, desks, bedroom set, chairs, household decor, dog/pet items, youth/Junior/young Women’s clothing: brand name clothing/shoes, snowboard gear, record player, lawn mower, office furnishings, rugs, Holiday decor- two households downsizing!

June 21, 22: 8am-4pm 2310 Oakwood Blvd. We will be selling tools, kitchen wear, out side kid toys, also indoor kids toys,men’s clothes, woman’s clothes, kids clothes sizes from new born up to 2T, bar glasses, tons more! Kids will also be selling lemonade, snacks, water and soda

June 20, 21: 8am-4pm, June 22: 8am-2pm 162 Eau Claire Blvd. Don’t let the construction stop you – we’re just 4 houses down if you park on Kent St. and walk on down! Dining and living room furniture, household items, plus-size women’s clothes, and much more!

June 21, 22: 8am-3pm 200 Broadway Ave. Weather pending! Who knows, I am cleaning my garage and basement. No Toys or Kids, tools, sorry, just everything else you need!!

June 20, 21, 22: 8am-4pm 918 Ross Ave. Extension ladder, 4 person tent, Rectangular free-standing canopy, Milwaukee saws-all, Counter top frig, Bunk beds w/mattress, Packer/Badger items, Womens clothes M-3X, Amish baskets, Buck saws, 2-man saw(no handles), New afghans, Antique projector, Records, Jig saw. Patio umbrella. NO KIDS STUFF.

June 20, 21, 22: 8am-5pm 406 Broadway Ave. Miscellaneous Household items, women’s clothing and shoes

June 20, 21, 22: ? time 1013 Graves Ave. Miscellaneous and some free

June 20, 21, 22: 8am-5pm ish 417 Ruder St. Multi family garage sale! Clothes for all ages, kitchen and dining, wedding decor, home decor, outdoor equipment and more!

June 20: 9:30am-6, June 21: 9am-5:30pm 736 Eau Claire Blvd. Multifamily Garage Sale! Boys NB-3T, Women’s Clothing, Women’s Shoes, Puzzles, Bags (31, Vera Bradley and others), small kitchen gadgets, mugs, Craft Items, Seasonal Wreaths, Kitchen Stools, bathroom mirror, baby and kids toys.

June 20, 21, 22: ? times 315 Eau Claire Blvd. Cricut and accessories, Homemade Crafts, TV monitor, furniture, head phones, kitchen accessories, Christmas decorations, train for around the tree, some antiques (free player piano with over 100 rolls)

June 20, 21: 8am-5pm 1015 Sturgeon Eddy Rd. Kitchen, household items/decor, games/toys, a few pieces of furniture.

June 20, 21, 22: 8am-5pm 729 Graves Ave. Ginormous, multi-family sale. A little bit of everything. If we don’t have it, you don’t need it. Household, furniture, tons of books, toys, clothes, etc. Cash only. No big bills. If it rains, we may have to close early.

June 20, 21, 22: 8am-4pm 2308 Zimmerman St. Young kiddo selling lemonade and/or homemade bracelets on Friday. A LOT of girls clothes and shoes, everything has been newly washed. From NB all the way up to 6/Girls XS. Lots of name brands like Carters,Target (Cat & Jack) and Old Navy. Power tools, ice shack, set of 4 bar stools, yard trailer, kids toys, books for all ages, recliner, housewares, craft supplies, DVDs, puzzles, baby supplies and gear, stroller, bike cart for kids and so much more! May extend hours if there are weather issues.

