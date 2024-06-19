Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Post 10 Patriots softball teams won both games against Merrill Edward Burns Post 46 on Tuesday at Sunnyvale Park as the Junior team was victorious 11-3 and the Senior team won 6-5.

Gabi Heuser had two hits and three RBI, and Mallory Smogoleski had a triple and scored twice for the Wausau Junior squad in the five-inning victory.

Kaylen Majewski was the winning pitcher, striking out nine in four innings of work.

In the Senior contest, Wausau scored three times in each of the first two innings and held off Merrill the rest of the way.

Addie Heil had two hits and scored twice, Tristen Young picked up the pitching win with six strikeouts in four no-hit innings and also added a single, a home run and two RBI, and Nora Hintz chipped in two hits for the Patriots.

The Junior and Senior teams will play again Wednesday at Merrill starting at 5:15 p.m.