WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks won their eighth in a row and improve to 8-0 at home this season and 18-3 overall after defeating the Lakeshore Chinooks 9-1 in Game 1 of a two-game Northwoods League baseball series on Tuesday night at Athletic Park.

Isaac Webb (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) led off the game for the Chucks with a solo home run, continuing his hot hitting. The first leadoff home run of the season had the Chucks up 1-0.

Back on the mound for his third start, Tyler Smith (South Alabama) had a solid start with four scoreless innings and four strikeouts. The Chucks still led 1-0 going into the bottom of the fourth.

In the fourth, Wausau broke it open with five runs on three hits and three walks. Webb had two more RBI with his second hit, a double to left field, that scored his college teammate Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) and Jake Berkland (Mankato St.). The Chucks led 6-0 after four.

Smith continued his good outing with two more scoreless innings. He did not allow a hit until two outs in the fifth. He would leave after six with a final line of two hits, five strikeouts, and no earned runs. It’s his third-straight start with six innings pitched and at least five K’s.

In the seventh, the Chucks added three more runs on four-straight singles to lead off the inning. Jake Berkland had two RBI on his single to push the Woodchucks’ lead to 9-1.

Evan Alwine (Florida International) came in needing three outs to send the Chucks to another victory. He allowed the bases loaded but no runs would score as he finished off the win.

The Woodchucks will finish their series with Lakeshore on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. for “Friends” Night at Athletic Park.