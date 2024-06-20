Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail makes the most of the sweet flavor of watermelon, the perfect blend of summer goodness. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Watermelon Lemon Drop

2 oz. Vodka

1 oz. Watermelon juice

1/2 oz. Lemon juice

Sugar

Watermelon cube, for garnish

Dip the rim of a cocktail glass in sugar, then fill with ice. Shake the liquids to combine, then pour into the glass, garnish with watermelon and serve.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.