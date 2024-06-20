Wausau’s Independent: By Tom Kilian for Wausau Pilot & Review

Unknown to most of the public, three serious city government debacles have recently occurred in Wausau: skyrocketing costs for the taxpayer on a sewer pipe located on city development property, an inappropriate disregarding of a formal city council directive for Thomas Street development by city staff, and inaccurate information provided to council members by city staff in regard to the Ghidorzi Arlington Lane land deal.

Such misadventures in town are not new. But the public still has a right to know about them. And it has a right to see them corrected.

A perceived lack of transparency and accurate information in relation to municipal government and City Hall has plagued Wausau for years. So have the optics of city government sidestepping proper protocol and process in certain cases – often with zero accountability, evidently.

Many residents have come to think that Wausau city government has been dishonest or rotten at times in the past because – apparently – at times it has been. At least according to local media.

For example, on Aug. 10, 2014, the Wausau Daily Herald published a piece on its editorial page with a headline of “City Struggles” with a subheading of “Troubled governance, waste and deception in the last two years.” The number of alleged improprieties and mishaps that are inventoried on the page are enough to make one’s head spin, including, but not limited to:

concealed legal opinions

a no-bid fuel contract for Riiser

manipulation of contracts for median improvements

“no-bid cash to Ghidorzi” for retaining wall construction

the discovery that the city had lost 480 millions of gallons of water from an unidentified leak

violations of federal requirements while acquiring homes on Thomas Street

Now let us take a look at the three most recent city debacles. Elements of “troubled governance, waste and deception,” as the Daily Herald put it, seem to still be alive and well in Wausau these days.

700 Grand Avenue: Exhausting up to 40 percent of Wausau’s affordable housing funds on a single sewer pipe

In August 2022, the City of Wausau issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for affordable housing development on the oddly shaped parcel on the corner of Grand Avenue and Thomas Street: 700 Grand Avenue. Commonwealth Development Corporation was selected as the developer to construct a “one four-story midrise building with 50 one-, two-, and three-bedroom units” which will include underground parking.

The problem: A 72” diameter concrete storm sewer pipe exists under the property and, per the recollection of Public Works Department personnel, while GIS always had the pipe in the mapping system, the RFP maps put out by city staff did not include or identify the pipe for potential developers.

Now the city will need to relocate the pipe to the road right of way so that the future new building is not placed on top of the pipe.

And that would cost a ton of money.

Earlier financial estimates to relocate the pipe put the relocation at roughly $700,000 or $1 million based on two options. That estimate later climbed to $1.2 million.

Now, data that I recently acquired from the Public Works Department, based on what they currently know, puts the worst case scenario at potentially $1.6 million as the high ballpark estimate to relocate the pipe with contingencies. Where would that huge sum of money come from?

It would come from the $4 million available for affordable housing that the city secured by extending Tax Increment District (TID) 6. That could possibly exhaust 40% of the city’s affordable housing funds from the TID 6 extension just to address one sewer pipe. I can tell you that I never would have voted to extend TID 6 for affordable housing monies in my second term had I been informed that almost half of it might go to move one sewer pipe from one property. I am guessing that a lot of the public would feel the same.

The additional problem: Wisconsin DOT is planning a reconstruction of Grand Avenue from Kent Street north to Thomas Street with the scheduled work for 2030 or 2031. One of the proposed redesigns of the road according to the DOT is widening it to more safely accommodate bicycles and pedestrians. According to the city’s Public Works Department, Wisconsin DOT also stated that this intersection needs improvements which will require additional land.

In short, it could make little sense to relocate the pipe for up to $1.6 million five to six years prior to anticipated road construction during which it may actually be more efficient and cost-effective to deal with the utilities. Also, I would guess, things like potentially having to widen the road in 5 to 6 six years could pose logistical challenges for the plans that are currently being envisioned.

How much is moving one sewer pipe from one property worth to our community right now? The optics increasingly look like potentially spending into the millions for one sewer pipe – while eating through a major portion of our affordable housing funds – could be more about saving face for some than actually being a prudent strategy.

Thomas Street: Disregarding formal City Council action with no apparent authority to do so

On March 12, 2024, the Wausau City Council voted to approve a resolution for the authorization of a Request for Bids for the purchase and installation of modular/manufactured single family homes on the city-owned lots on Jefferson Street, Bridge Street, and Thomas Street.

So did Community Development staff carry out the formal directive of the city council to RFP all three streets so that bids could be issued on them simultaneously, as the resolution indicated? No.

City staff took it upon themselves to remove the Thomas Street parcels entirely from the RFP issued – in complete contradiction to the formal action of the city council – and to issue the RFP for only Jefferson Street and Bridge Street parcels.

Does city staff even have the authority to disregard and override an approved council resolution and action because they feel like it? I do not think so.

Very inappropriate and very serious, in my opinion.

It is abundantly clear in both the resolution language approved by council, and in public access meeting videos, that the Community Development Department was to issue a request for bids for in-fill housing for all three streets so that bids on the streets could be issued “simultaneously.” The approved resolution reads [emphasis added]:

“WHEREAS the Department will issue a request for bids on in-fill housing at 722 and 727 Jefferson Street, 1019 W. Bridge Street, and City-owned parcels on East Thomas Street. Bids will be issued simultaneously and development will begin on lots that are most immediately ready for development.”

Staff even issued the rogue Thomas-Street-removed RFP a second time. Without Thomas Street in the RFP, the City ultimately received zero proposals.

Despite what appears to be a flagrant deviation from proper process, there has been no public recognition of the problem by the City, nor any corrective action taken. Not even from the city attorney’s office, which should have intervened, from my perspective.

To be clear, if city staff were allowed to take this type of liberty on other city-council-approved resolutions like they have just done for Thomas Street, the policy making body would have no control over outcomes because – due to whatever concerns, apprehensions, or excuses the staff may have – they could simply ignore the formal decisions and actions of the council in order to do whatever they pleased instead – without consequence. Absurd.

To boot, some of these Thomas Street parcels are the same ones for which the city violated federal requirements – like the federal Uniform Act – when they acquired them years ago. You just could not make this stuff up.

Ghidorzi land deal: The landlocked property that is actually not landlocked

At a June 4, 2024 committee meeting, a key rationale conveyed by city economic development staff to city council members for selling a 6.7-acre city-owned property to a Ghidorzi entity without issuing a public RFP was that the property is landlocked and surrounded by other properties owned by the Ghidorzi team. Who else would want such a property? – the argument went.

The written memo from staff in the 6/4/24 committee meeting packet is explicit about the “landlocked” assertion:

“The Ghidorzi team has approached the City of Wausau to purchase the City-owned property located at 1717 Arlington Lane. The property is currently land locked surrounded by other properties owned by the Ghidorzi team.”

The problem: It turns out that the property is, in fact, not landlocked.

Wausau’s city attorney stated at the June 11, 2024 city council meeting that it was her legal opinion that the property is not landlocked, despite the earlier assertion by ED staff that it was. She also said the deed indicated that the west 30 feet of the parcel was to be used for ingress and egress.

Given that key information provided by city staff on June 4 relating to the land deal turned out to be false, the item was then sent back to committee to deliberate on it with accurate information, right? Nope.

But that is not all. The city attorney also communicated at the June 11 council meeting that she had located a 2013 development agreement relating to the properties in question between the City and the Ghidorzi team that demonstrated – in her opinion – that the no-public-RFP land sale to the Ghidorzi entity was perfectly fine in terms of city processes and “in good faith.”

The problem: The city attorney also stated in the meeting that it appears that this development agreement “does not appear to have been recorded” and that she “could not find the authorizing resolution.” Say what, now?

The city council approved the sale. Upon further review, I noticed that these properties at hand seem to encompass the retaining wall that was mentioned on the above August 10, 2014 Daily Herald editorial page.

Under “No-Bid Cash to Ghidorzi,” the Herald page stated: “In what appears to be in violation of state law…Wausau gave a no-bid, $400,000 contract to developer Chuck Ghidorzi to build a retaining wall on city property.”

Small world.

Perhaps “Clean It Up Wausau” could include Wausau City Hall’s culture next year

The people of Wausau want to feel confident that they have an open and transparent municipal government which always follows the rules and proper processes. It is fair to say that Wausonians have not had such a thing in the past or the present.

Unlike the unfounded attacks on the mayor’s recent veto, which seemed personal and even partisan from some council members, the city’s current policy-related debacles and mishaps related to the 700 Grand Avenue sewer pipe, the Thomas Street RFP and the Ghidorzi Arlington Lane land deal are legit – and serious. Some of them have gone off the rails with no public recognition of the problem by the City, nor any corrective action taken.

From psychology to marketing, it is often said that the best predictor of future behavior is past behavior. Wausonians should hope that this particular principle does not also apply to the behavior of Central Wisconsin government and Wausau City Hall.

If you have an idea for a future topic for Wausau's Independent, email [email protected].