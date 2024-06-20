Wausau Pilot & Review

Police shut down a portion of Hwy. 29 in both directions for hours early Thursday due to law enforcement activity, though no details have been disclosed about the incident that led to the closure.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, all lanes of Hwy. 29 were blocked from Hwy. J to Hwy. 45 in Shawano County overnight.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates multiple agencies were dispatched to the area of W16718 Hwy. 29. The incident began around 12:15 a.m. with closures continuing through the morning hours.

Wausau Pilot is working to learn more about this developing situation.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at [email protected].