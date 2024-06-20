Dakota Vetter, 25, of Mosinee. June 17, 2024: Disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing [email protected] and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Some photos were not available at the time of publication but can be requested from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Email [email protected] with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Gib Wille, 18, of Eland. Jun e 18, 2024: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Joshua Benaszeski, 36, of Wausau. June 17, 2024: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct
Gary Miller, 34. June 17, 2024; Tampering with a global positioning system tracking device, criminal damage to property
Connie Broome, 61. June 17, 2024: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Derek Seefeldt, 37, of Wausau. June 17, 2024: Fourth-offense OWI
Donald Ludberg, 55, of Wausau. June 17, 2024: Bail jumping
Marisa Arne, 29, of Schofield. June 17 and 20, 2024: Possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping
Dakota Vetter, 25, of Mosinee. June 17, 2024: Disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater
Brad Fowler, 42, of Wausau. June 19, 2024: Possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed knife, resisting or obstructing an officer
Shane Petrie, 31, of Kennan. June 19, 2024: Strangulation and suffocation, fleeing an officer, bail jumping
Clint Bostwick, 43, of Plover. June 19, 2024: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine
Jake Hemauer, 34, of Wausau. June 18, 2024: Fifth-offense OWI
Anna Kostecki, 20, of Rothschild. June 19, 2024: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; bail jumping
Melissa Malueg, 40. June 20, 2024: Bail jumping, graffiti
Jacob Borchardt, 17, of Wausau. June 20, 2024: Robbery with use of force, child abuse, substantial battery
Jennifer Hocking, 37, of Wausau. June 20, 2024: Neglecting a child