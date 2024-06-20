Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin River Muskies, a new adult amateur football team in Marathon County, will hold an early signing day in July for prospective players in advance of open tryouts in August.

The Muskies are formally organized as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charity and will contribute to the community by harnessing the power of America’s most popular sport. The organization aims to deliver a platform for participants to enjoy the sport they love while developing key character and life skills, according to a news release issued Thursday.

“We are thrilled to bring WRM to life and contribute to the athletic and social fabric of Marathon County,” the Muskies’ team president said, in his June 20 release. “Our team is committed to providing a nurturing environment where players can grow both on and off the field, and we are eager to make a positive impact in the community.”

WRM recognizes the transformative potential of football, the release stated.

“Thus, the organization seeks to instill essential values such as: accountability, discipline, respect, responsibility, and teamwork by providing a structured and supportive program. The founding of WRM represents a significant step in addressing the unmet demand for high-quality adult football experiences in the region.”

WRM is poised to become a leading force in the local football landscape with a strong focus on fostering athletic development, sportsmanship,and community engagement.

Early Signing Day will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Greenheck Fieldhouse, 6400 Alderson St. Prospective players are invited for an opportunity to join the team, meet the staff, and partake in informative Q&A. Prospects are encouraged to follow WRM’s social media accounts for upcoming dates, times, and locations.

Interested volunteer coaches and support staff are encouraged to contact the organization directly via social media or by calling 650-GO-MUSKY (466-8759). Community members who cannot devote their time as volunteers, but still want to help, can contribute tax-deductible donations via Facebook Donate, GoFundMe, or the Paypal Giving Fund.