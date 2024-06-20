Wausau Pilot & Review

Police say a portion of Hwy. 29 was shut down for hours early Thursday as a man armed with an axe allegedly held officers at bay, prompting safety concerns.

The incident unfolded shortly after midnight when a driver called 911 to report a man threw a folding chair at his semi. Responding deputies discovered the man, whose name has not been released, walking with an axe. The man fled from police and allegedly suggested he had explosives in a nearby truck and camper, prompting bomb squad responses from Marathon and Brown Counties, officials confirmed.

Officers negotiated with the man, who climbed a ladder into silo, and Hwy. 29 was closed in both directions between County Hwy. J and Hwy. 45. The Shawano County Special Response Team was called to the scene and the man eventually surrendered. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and was placed in an emergency protective custody hold.

No bombs were found in either the truck or camper, but both were towed from the scene.

The highway has since reopened.