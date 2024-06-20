Wausau Pilot & Review

MERRILL – The Wausau Post 10 Patriots softball teams swept Merrill Edward Burns Post 46 for the second day in a row, with the Junior team winning 17-0 and the Senior team rolling 11-3 on Wednesday at the Merrill Area Recreation Center.

In the Junior game, Wausau won via a time limit after 3½ innings, pounding out 14 hits.

Hintz picked up the pitching win, allowing two hits in three innings.

Gabi Heuser was 3-for-3 with three doubles and four RBI, Kate Sewall had two hits and three RBI, and Adee Beversdorf and Mallory Smogoleski both had two hits in the victory.

Rachel Harder was 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Paityn Calmes and Heuser each had two hits in the Senior game for Wausau.

Harder pitched all seven innings, giving up three runs, 10 hits and two walks for the Patriots.

Both teams will be back in action at home Thursday against the Central Wisconsin Edge 16U teams.