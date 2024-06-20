For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks were out-hit, but found a way to win their ninth game in a row, holding off the Lakeshore Chinooks 7-5 in a Northwoods League baseball game Wednesday night at Athletic Park.

The victory completes a fourth-straight series sweep and moves the Woodchucks to 19-3 overall and 9-0 at Athletic Park this season.

For only the seventh time this season, the Woodchucks were not the first team to score. It was Lakeshore who scored two in the third inning to take the early lead.

It wouldn’t matter as the Chucks put up three in the bottom half. Drew Berkland (Minnesota) singled and batted home Isaac Webb (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) and Jonah St. Antoine (Pittsburgh) to give the Chucks a 3-2 lead after three.

The Chinooks grabbed the lead in the fifth following back-to-back innings with a run. The Woodchucks tied the game in the bottom half on a play where Webb stole two bases to score from second.

The next inning the Chucks took a 7-4 lead after another three-run inning. Two straight singles, followed by two hit by pitches in a row. The wild inning culminated when a wild pitch and passed ball which allowed two more to cross.

Eric Valdez (Feather River College) came in relief with one out in the fifth for Wausau and would end his night having pitched 2 1/3 innings, throwing two strikeouts and no earned runs.

Sawyer Toney (Southern Mississippi) came in to get out of a jam in the eighth. He stayed out for the ninth and retired all three batters via strikeout. His four-strikeout performance earned him a save, with Valdez picking up his second win of the season.

It’s another impressive run for the Chucks as they reached nine wins in a row for the second time this season. They will try to extend it Thursday with a doubleheader against Wisconsin Rapids. Game 1 is at 12:05 p.m. with the nightcap at 6:35 p.m. for Kids’ Day. The first 500 fans of the night game will receive a Woodchucks bobblehead.