For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders had 12 hits and took advantage of nine walks from the Wausau Woodchucks’ pitching staff on their way to a 17-7 victory in a Northwoods League baseball game Friday night at Athletic Park.

It was all Dock Spiders from the jump, as Wausau starter Clayton Burke (Central Methodist) allowed two runs in the third innings and finished his outing giving up three earned runs, pitching just 3 1/3 innings with six walks and three strikeouts.

The Chucks scored one in the third on a Trey Gambill (Oklahoma) RBI double, scoring Drew Berkland (Minnesota).

The Dock Spiders plated at least one run in five-straight innings after that.

The Chucks did have some positives on offense as Brayden Smith (Iowa Western Community College) hit his first home run of the season in the sixth. The next inning Bryce Hubbard (Georgia) hit his second homer in as many days, a two-run shot to right field.

The eighth saw three more runs for the Chucks (20-5), as Jonah St. Antoine (Pittsburgh) hit his first home run of the season, but Fond du Lac (8-17) was too much.

The two teams will play again at Fond du Lac on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. before the Woodchucks return home on Sunday and Monday to play Green Bay for the first time in June. Kids run the bases after the game on Sunday. Sunday’s game starts at 1:05 p.m., with Monday beginning at 6:05 p.m.