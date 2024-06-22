This week’s featured recipe is a delicious crowd-pleasing option and the perfect appetizer to bring to a backyard barbecue. This can also be prepared in a skillet using frozen corn that is thawed before preparing. It comes together in a snap. Chile de Árbol peppers or diced jalapenos can be added to the mix for an extra kick. Enjoy!
Grilled Mexican Street Corn Dip with Pita Chips Recipe
Grilled Mexican Street Corn Dip
Ingredients:
- 4 ears of corn, husked
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 1/2 cups crumbled cotija cheese (or feta cheese as a substitute)
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- 1 lime, juiced
- Salt, to taste
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted (optional)
Instructions:
- Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.
- Brush the corn with melted butter (optional) and place on the grill. Grill the corn, turning occasionally, until charred and cooked through, about 8-10 minutes. Remove from the grill and let cool.
- Cut the corn kernels off the cobs and place them in a large bowl.
- In a separate bowl, mix the mayonnaise, sour cream, lime juice, chili powder, smoked paprika, and salt until well combined.
- Add the grilled corn kernels to the mayonnaise mixture and stir until the corn is well coated.
- Fold in 1 cup of the crumbled cotija cheese and half of the chopped cilantro.
- Transfer the dip to a serving bowl and sprinkle the remaining cotija cheese and cilantro on top.
- Serve with lime wedges on the side for squeezing over the dip.
Pita Chips
Ingredients:
- 4 pita bread rounds
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).
- Cut each pita bread round into 8 wedges.
- In a small bowl, mix the olive oil, garlic powder, dried oregano, salt, and black pepper.
- Brush the pita wedges with the olive oil mixture on both sides.
- Arrange the pita wedges in a single layer on a baking sheet.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the pita chips are golden brown and crispy.
- Remove from the oven and let cool before serving.
Enjoy your delicious grilled Mexican street corn dip with crispy pita chips!