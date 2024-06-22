Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the name of a second driver in the crash.

A 55-year-old Oklahoma man died Thursday in Madison, two days after a Lincoln County crash that left two other people injured.

The crash was reported just after noon on Tuesday, June 18 at the intersection of County Hwy. K and County Hwy. Q in the town of Scott, according to Lincoln County officials. The crash involved a motorcycle and a minivan.

Police say the 88-year-old minivan driver pulled into the path of the northbound motorcycle. The van driver, Marlene Stoelting, of Merrill, was injured and was transported to Aspirus Merrill Hospital for treatment.

The motorcycle driver has been identified as Robert Dungan, of McAlester, Okla. He and his wife, April Dungan, were ultimately transported to UW Hospital in Madison for treatment of their injuries. Mr. Dungan, who was unresponsive when deputies arrived at the scene, was pronounced dead June 20. His wife remains hospitalized as of Friday.

The crash remains under investigation.