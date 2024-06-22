Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68. East southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.