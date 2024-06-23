By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A once-popular Wausau bar and grill that has been largely closed since November is at risk of losing its liquor license if they do not resume regular operations by July 1.

The Domino Bar, 740 Washington St., has been a Wausau staple for nearly 100 years. On July 1, 2023, the Domino was sold to a new owner, Brougan Milbradt, who performed extensive renovations at the establishment.

Some patrons were less than enthused about Milbradt’s vision and complained about higher drink prices, the loss of a popular model railroad train above the bar and changes in staff. By November, a time when The Domino is typically packed with patrons seeking their well-known array of hot holiday drinks, the bar appeared to be closed on most nights.

Milbradt ultimately placed the property up for sale but continued to hold a liquor license. Under the city’s abandonment ordinance, the liquor businesses must be open and stay open and use the license that they have been issued. Wausau Police attempted to reach the tavern on multiple occasions for compliance checks, but officers were unsuccessful in those attempts, city officials said.

On May 28, City Clerk Kaitlyn Bernarde sent a formal letter of concern to Milbradt via certified mail, on the Public Health and Safety Committee’s directive. The letter requested Milbradt attend a June 17 meeting to discuss the city’s concern and hear his plan of action. The letter advised that continued violations could result in non-renewal or revocation of The Domino Bar’s liquor license.

On Monday, Milbradt did appear and told committee members the bar is up for sale, with a showing set for this week. He asked for 60 to 90 days to allow for a potential sale to go through.

But Dist. 7 Alder Lisa Rasmussen reminded Milbradt that licenses are not property and do not automatically transfer to a new owner. Online listings show the property is up for sale with a $580,000 asking price.

“Obviously the license would have to be surrendered and the new owner would have to reapply just like you did,” Rasmussen said.

“I think it’s difficult to know that a business is holding a license and intends to never be open at all, for us to grant an extended period of time…90 days is a long time…and I don’t know that it’s fair to the license holders who get open, stay open and operate using the privilege that they’ve been given,” Rasmussen said.

Some businesses have been granted extensions for construction and remodeling delays or illnesses, but “when a place is functional and ready to use and just isn’t used, at least on one of those occasions we took the liquor license back,” Rasmussen said.

Milbradt said that reopening “is very possible if that’s something that needs to be done.”

He said he struggled with the new business due to resistance by family members of the prior owner and difficulty securing social media and Google business profiles. That, he said, led patrons to believe the business was permanently closed. Rasmussen asked whether he had leveraged local advertising in order to get his message out. He said he had, then referred to a food truck partnership that he was using to promote his business.

Dist. 10 Alder Lou Larson said he felt the license had been “abused for some time” and asked the group to set a deadline for Milbradt to reopen.

“I was hoping you’d come here with a plan to reopen and stay open,” Larson said.

Milbradt’s license runs out on June 30, after which he will need to submit renewal paperwork. If the business does not open by July 1, the committee could reject a renewal and the license could be pulled.

Liquor licenses are at a premium in Wausau, with a limited number of slots available as per state law. When a bar such as The Domino is not open and there is no plan to reopen and stay open, the city has an option to issue a summons and hold a hearing, potentially taking the license back. Then, the license can be offered to other business owners. A similar situation happened in December with Campus Pub, 110 Campus Drive.

Once the revocation process begins and a license is revoked, a hold is placed on that location for six months and no one can have license during the period. The owner himself cannot have a liquor license for 12 months for the establishment.

Wausau Pilot reached out to The Domino by phone, but the phone number has been disconnected.