By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

The future is unclear for a highly anticipated affordable housing project at the corner of Grand Avenue and Thomas Street, after city officials identified a concrete storm sewer pipe that must be removed to make way for the development.

The city in 2022 chose Commonwealth Development Corp. of America, one of three groups that responded to a request for proposals for the site, as the developer for the roughly $17 million project at 700 Grand Ave. in Wausau. City officials had issued the RFP amid mounting concerns over the lack of affordable housing options in Wausau.

Commonwealth plans a four-story, 50-unit affordable housing development with 15 one-bedroom, 16 two-bedroom and 19 three-bedroom lots to accommodate both single individuals and families with children. Monthly rent would range from $493 to $1,298 depending on the size of the apartment and income levels. The group sought to purchase the land for $1 and receive $1.5 million in city assistance to make the project a reality.

But in the RFP issued by Wausau’s Economic Development Department, maps of the project site did not reveal the 72″ diameter pipe beneath the surface, even though the city’s mapping system clearly shows the pipe’s existence. In emails obtained through an open records request, Public Works Director Eric Lindman said the pipe must be relocated to the road right-of-way so the building is not placed on top.

Outgoing Wausau Development Director Liz Brodek, in 2022, assured members of the Economic Development Committee that city officials held discussions with key departments that would be touched by the housing development – police, fire, public works, and engineering – and none expressed any concern, she said.

As for Public Works, however, the pipe issue came to Lindman’s attention only after proposals were received. The estimated cost to relocate the pipe could climb as high as $1.6 million, officials said.

Complicating matters is future plans for reconstructing Grand Avenue from Kent Street to Thomas Street, which is set for 2030 or 2031. Grand Avenue is also Bus. Hwy. 51, a connecting highway, so the state Dept. of Transportation is responsible for that reconstruction. One of the proposed redesigns of the road, according to the DOT, is widening the space to more safely accommodate bicycles and pedestrians. Required improvements at the Grand Avenue/Thomas Street intersection will also require additional land, city officials said.

Dist. 7 Alder Lisa Rasmussen said the pipe revelation is not new, but was discussed last term in Finance. A request for American Rescue Plan monies for a fix was not funded due to unknowns centering on tax credits and the potential for alternative funding sources, she said.

City officials have taken steps to avoid such issues in the future.

Now, Rasmussen said, sites to be offered for redevelopment do undergo internal review by staff that includes utility location to identify potential issues that could add to the cost of new projects. That will facilitate coordination between groups seeking to redevelop parcels and those who have records of where new and old utility infrastructure requires consideration, upgrade or relocation.

Rasmussen also suggested discussion between engineering and the DOT to determine any approximate added right-of-way necessary for the intersection’s future design.

“Many of the other developed parcels in that area are built right to the sidewalk, so there is not a lot of room for widening in much of the area other than at the corner itself,” said Rasmussen, who is also City Council president. “I believe once before there was also talk of widening Grand Avenue and there were land restrictions tied to Hammond Park on the opposite corner that presented issues if that were attempted…It is possible there is sufficient land available to accommodate DOT and the project if their need is not for the entire parcel.”

Emails to Mayor Doug Diny, Director Brodek and Lindman were not returned by press time, but their comments will be added when received.