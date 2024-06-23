By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Kenneth Butler booking photo, courtesy of the Portage County Sheriff’s Department

A Wisconsin Rapids man who fled from the scene of a crash that killed a Stevens Point pedestrian was convicted Friday of homicide charges, court records show.

Kenneth L. Butler, 43, previously spent 10 months in prison on a burglary charge. Now, after being convicted of hit-and-run involving death and an additional charge of homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle, he faces a combined 20-year prison term.

Police say Butler on March 5 was driving a work van when he struck and killed 63-year-old Herbert Wievel, who was found unconscious in a ditch on West River Drive. An anonymous tipster led to Butler’s March 6 arrest in Wisconsin Rapids.

Prosecutors said Butler’s work van had extensive damage to the right headlight and an area of impact on the right side of the windshield. The van was found in Butler’s driveway.

Butler initially told police he hit a turkey while driving. But police found human hair embedded in the shattered windshield and arrested Butler, who admitted to driving about 20 mph over the speed limit but continued to deny striking anything but a turkey.

Police also relied on traffic video footage that showed Butler’s van traveling on the day of the crash that showed the vehicle was undamaged at about 1 p.m., but visibly damaged just after 2 p.m., Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins said.

Butler will be sentenced on Sept. 4.