July 1-6

Backpack Buddies (MCPL Hatley)

Kids and tweens who love stringing beads can drop in to create a beaded dragonfly or other animal creation! Stop in anytime during regular business hours the week of July 1-6 at Marathon County Public Library’s Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. Free, all supplies provided, no registration required. Call 715-446-3537 for more information.

My Summer Adventure Book (MCPL Edgar)

Create a book to fill with summer adventures! Kids and tweens can bind pages together for a book to fill with photos, writing and more during regular business hours the week of July 1-6 at the Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar. Free, all supplies provided, no registration required. Call 715-352-3155 for more information.

Sunflower Weaving (MCPL Athens)

Youth and families are invited to stop in and weave your own flower! Children will learn simple weaving techniques to create a unique flower using a paper plate and colorful yarn. Stop in anytime during regular business hours the week of July 1-6 at the Athens Branch, 203 Alfred St., Athens. Free, all supplies provided, no registration required. Call 715-257-7292 for more information.

July 2

Pokémon Club (MCPL Wausau)

Calling young Pokémon Trainers! Join us for card trading and activities on July 2 from 4-5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, no registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

July 5

Movie Matinee for Kids (MCPL Wausau)

Young patrons and their families are invited to join us for a movie showing of a 2023 animated film about a young girl named Asha who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her. Join us on July 5 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, no registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for the name of the movie or for more information.

Summer LEGO Block Party (MCPL Marathon City)

Get creative with LEGO and other blocks in the library! Join us on July 5 from 1-3 p.m. at the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Free, blocks provided, no registration required. Call 715-443-2775 for more info.

July 6

Summer LEGO Block Party (MCPL Rothschild)

Get creative with LEGO and other blocks in the library! Join us on July 6 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free, blocks provided, no registration required. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

July 8

Story Stones (MCPL Edgar)

Children and their families are invited to create imaginative story stones on July 8 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar. Using paint, magazines, stickers and more, patrons will have the opportunity to create stones with images that encourage story telling or adventures! Free, no registration required. Call the Edgar Branch at 715-352-3155 for more information.

July 8-13

Mini Paper Kites (MCPL Mosinee)

Kids can create a fun, travel-size mini kite that they can fly this summer! Stop in anytime during regular business hours the week of July 8-13 at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free, all supplies provided, no registration required. Call 715-693-2144 for more info.

July 9

Pint Size Polkas (Marathon Elementary & Lions Park, Spencer)

Laugh, clap, and sing along with accordionist Mike Schneider for all things polka at this fun, musical event! The show will be at Marathon Elementary in Marathon City on July 9 from 10-11 a.m. and at Lions Park in Spencer on July 9 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free and open to kids and families, no registration required. Call the Marathon City branch at 715-443-2775 or the Spencer Branch at 715-659-3996 for more information.

Raptor Education Group: Night Moves (Oak Street Park, Edgar & MCPL Stratford)

Families are invited to join us for Night Moves, a program all about owls from the Antigo-based Raptor Education Group! You may even get to meet an owl! This program will take place on July 9 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Oak Street Park in Edgar, or from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at MCPL Stratford, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford. Free and open to all ages, no registration required. Call the Edgar branch at 715-352-3155 or the Stratford branch at 715-687-4420 for more information.

July 10

Randy’s Rocking Adventures (MCPL Athens & George St Park, Rothschild)

Help us welcome back Randy Peterson for musical fun in his Randy’s Rocking Adventures show! Randy’s interactive adventure songs will engage children and families with singing, dancing and movement. Join us on July 10 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. outside of the Athens Branch, 203 Alfred St., Athens, or from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at George Street Park in Rothschild. Free and open to all children and families, no registration required. Call the Athens branch at 715-257-7292 or the Rothschild branch at 715-359-6208 for more info.

Rondini Magic Show (Oak Island Park, Wausau)

Join Rondini for a fun and entertaining magic show this summer at Oak Island Park! Ron Lindberg, aka Rondini, has years of experience in magic and entertainment. Join us for this family friendly event on July 10 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Oak Island Park in Wausau. Free, no registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Amazing Race for Teens (MCPL Wausau)

Join us for an adventure and compete in the library’s Amazing Race, just for teens, happening on July 10 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Teams of teens will race against the clock and each other to complete exciting challenges and solve clues scattered throughout the library. Free, no registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

July 11

Read to a Therapy Dog (MCPL Wausau & MCPL Rothschild)

Kids can practice their reading skills this summer by sharing stories with therapy dogs! Visit these well-behaved canine pals on July 11 from 1-3 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, or from 5-6 p.m. at the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free, no registration required. Call the Wausau headquarters at 715-261-7220 or the Rothschild branch at 715-359-6208 for more info.

July 12

Summer LEGO Block Party (MCPL Marathon City)

Get creative with LEGO and other blocks in the library! Join us on July 11 from 1-3 p.m. at the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Free, blocks provided, no registration required. Call 715-443-2775 for more info.

Movie Matinee for Teens (MCPL Wausau)

Teens are invited to a movie showing of the prequel to a popular dystopian series in which a young man mentors a district tribute who is competing in the annual games. Join us on July 12 from 2-4:45 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, no registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for the name of the movie or for more information.