WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Midstate Independent Living Choices in partnership with Northward Peddle and Paddle will host the 17th annual Adapted Kayaking event June 29 at Nepco Lake County Park in Wisconsin Rapids.

This free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to promote accessible kayaking for people with disabilities. Participants can also visit the exhibitor area where multiple vendors will display information. Northward Peddle and Paddle will supply the kayaks and life jackets for the event.

This event is open to any person with a disability of any age or ability

and their family or caregivers. Food and beverages will be available at the event.

Registration prior to the event is preferred and highly encouraged. Visit https://milc-inc.org/kayaking to register. Any questions can be directed to Eric Riskus at 715-344-4210, extension 238, or [email protected] or to Alex Lena

at 715-344-4210, extension 232, or [email protected].

More information can be found at //milc-inc.org/kayaking or www.facebook.com/events/388219707372941/.