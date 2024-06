SCHOFIELD – Mountain Bay Metropolitan Police Department and Sam’s Pizza will hold a meet and greet from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 27 at Sam’s Pizza, 5811 Business Highway 51 in Schofield.

The event will include a coloring contest, cookie walk, bouncy house and face-painting, as well as other activities and games. You’ll also get the chance to meet the officers of the police department.

A portion of the proceeds of Sam’s Pizza purchases will benefit the Blue Hearts 1274.