Wausau Pilot & Review

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is cautioning the public about a phone scam in the area in which people receive phone calls from someone claiming to be law enforcement.

People have reported receiving calls about missed court dates, arrest warrants or criminal summons that need to be picked up at the courthouse. The false information comes from a phone number that appears to be the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, but is not. The caller claims to be from the Sheriff’s Department, police said.

Police say you would not ever receive a phone call regarding those types of issues.

Do not provide personal information or payment to such a caller. Instead, hang up immediately. If you have provided any financial information to the caller, report the incident to the sheriff’s department at 715-261-1200.