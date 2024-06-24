MARSHFIELD – Dive into the world of science and mathematics at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Marshfield Full STEAM Ahead camp this August.

Full STEAM Ahead, a free Science, Technology, Art, Engineering and Mathematics summer educational opportunity, will be held Aug. 13-15 from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The three-day camp will offer opportunities for middle school girls and students of all genders to learn strategies for building confidence in science and math classes while engaging in hands-on projects, such as biology and ecology simiulations, 3-D printing and building water bottle rockets.

The summer program is coordinated by the School of Education. Preservice teachers lead each session with content designed by university faculty in STEAM fields.?

This grant-funded program is free and includes breakfast and lunch. To register for Full STEAM Ahead, visit bit.ly/uwspfullsteamahead.