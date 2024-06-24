STEVENS POINT – A choir with the University of Gdansk in Poland will take part in a series of concerts and a historical lecture in Stevens Point July 3 and 5, reconnecting with a University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point faculty member who sang with them while abroad.

Non Serio will perform at 7 p.m. July 3 at the UW-Stevens Point Noel Fine Arts Center, Michelsen Hall, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point. The performance will include local singers, including UW-Stevens Point mathematics professor Andy Felt, who is coordinating the choir’s visit. Felt was a member of the choir while serving as a Fulbright Scholar at Gdansk University of Technology in 2022.

Non Serio will also take the main stage at 5 p.m. July 5 at Stevens Point’s Riverfront Rendezvous at Pfiffner Pioner Park, 1100 Crosby Ave., Stevens Point.

A Polish history lecture will be held at 1 p.m. July 3 at UW-Stevens Point’s Noel Fine Arts Center, Room 221, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point. Speakers will include Malgorzata Geringer from the European Solidarity Center and John Harry, executive director of the Portage County Historical Society, with topics stemming from the 1980s Gdansk Shipyard strikes and Polish immigration to Portage County.

All events are free and open to the public.

Formed in 1990, Non Serio has made numerous recordings and won several awards. The name of the group reflects its atypical, humorous approach to music and its diverse repertoire. The choir will also perform in Chicago and New York City during their visit to the United States and members will stay with host families while performing in Stevens Point.

Learn more about Non Serio and Felt’s experience in Poland at findingmyselfinpoland.com/the-choir-comes-to-stevens-point/.

Source: UW-Stevens Point