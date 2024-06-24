Joseph E. Erickson

Joseph Elmer Erickson passed away on Friday, June 21, 2024, at Mount View Care Center.

Joseph was born on April 15th, 1936, to the late Elmer M Erickson and Elizabeth Mary (Nelson) in Tomahawk, Wisconsin.

He married Sylvia N Stevens on December 18th, 1958, in Tomahawk. They began their married life in Norfolk, VA, as Joe was serving in the US Navy. The Navy life led them to various cities in California. Joe served in the Vietnam War and upon retirement from the US Navy in 1975, they returned to their hometown in Tomahawk before eventually moving to the Wausau area. Joe was also employed at Badger International as a Diesel Mechanic and later at Kolbe and Kolbe before retiring in 1998.

Joseph enjoyed many things like Woodworking and all his projects, Stock Car Racing, The Green Bay Packers, and spending time with his family and pets.

He is survived by his Sons Nick (Kelly) Erickson Sr., and Joseph J. Erickson; Daughter Cindy (Randy Furger) Steinke; Grandchildren Nick Erickson Jr (fiancé Nichole Sullivan), Sara Erickson, Jen (Matt) Folz, Samantha (Rick) Dedeyne, and Gary Steinke; Great-Grandchildren Brynn Krueger, and Emma Folz; Sister Vanessa (Teddy) Ruble; and many Nieces and Nephews.

Joseph was preceded in death by his Wife of 65 years, Sylvia; his Parents Elmer and Elizabeth; Brother Donald (Lorraine) Erickson; Sisters Patricia (Neil) Jirschele and baby Phyllis Erickson.

A Service of Military Honors will be held at Stettin Cemetery.

Jeanette M. LaPean

Jeanette Margaret LaPean went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at Sylvan Crossings, Wausau. She was born on December 30, 1934, to the late Arthur and Agatha (Knoeck) Hall in Marathon, WI. Jeanette graduated from Marathon High School and was employed at Steffke Freight. She met the love of her life, Roy F. LaPean at a dance-he stole her heart. He was an x-ray technician at St Mary’s Hospital in Shawano. On August 1, 1955, she married Roy; they made Wausau and Rib Mountain their home. She retired from Wilson Hurd after 27 years of employment. Roy preceded her in death on March 4, 2011, after 56 years of marriage.

Jeanette loved being a mother and homemaker, raising their 4 children: Roy, Sue, Bob and Jane. She always had time to listen to her kids and give sound, heartfelt advice in a loving Christian home. She was the best mom ever! She enjoyed reading, playing computer games, bowling in her younger years, and family weekends up north at the trailer. She loved our Lord and worshipped at St Michael’s Church in Wausau.

Survivors include her son Roy A. (Elaine) LaPean of Suamico, WI; daughter Susan (Dean) Neumann of Merrill, WI; son, Robert (Crystal) LaPean of Wausau; and Jane Bergman of Wausau and her friend Jim Snider. Grandchildren: Kevin (Erika) LaPean of Cedarburg, WI; Michael (Laura) LaPean of Kaukauna, WI; Jenna (Matthew) Robinson of Manitowoc, WI; Daniel (Sarah) Neumann of West Bend, WI; Stephanie LaPean of Oconto, WI; Amanda (Jeff) Frank and Elad Gribowski both of Wausau, WI Great-grandchildren; Charlotte, Gretchen and Elsa LaPean; Joe, Ben, Matthew and Grace LaPean; Jameson, Bentley and Lincoln Neumann; Autumn Robinson, Scarlet and Aiden Beausolieu, Katie and Sawyer Frank. Her sisters, Catherine Myszka and Delphine Wadzinski, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Roy; parents Arthur and Agatha Hall; parents-in-law ; Roy and Libbie LaPean; her sisters and brothers-in-law; Viola and Frank Wadzinski, Corrine and Eddie Kasmirski, Marian and Norbert Skrzypchak, Alvina and Jerry Wirkus, Leonard Wadzinski and David Myszka; Jack & Rita Calcaterra.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Sylvan Crossing on Evergreen and Compassus Hospice for making her final days comfortable and peaceful.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday June 27, 2024 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Alan Slowiak will preside. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial at Restlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St Michael Catholic Church, Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, Salvation Army or a charity of your choice.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.petersonkramer.com.

Margo C. Hollibush

Margo C. Hollibush, 83, Marshfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2024 while under the care of Heartland Hospice at Stoney River, Marshfield.

She was born July 3, 1940 in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Omer and Bertha (Lorbetske) DeLonay.

Margo spent the majority of her professional career as a dental hygienist, working for many dental professionals in the Wausau area. Margo was an avid and accomplished artist; and devoted a great deal of her energy to her Spirtual Life. After her retirement, she donated much of her time for volunteer work, especially at senior centers. She did volunteer work in the Athens, Medford and Marshfield areas.

Survivors include her children, Shelley (Dennis) Kearns, Wausau and Joseph (Karla Krause) Hollibush, Spencer, two grandchildren, Josh (Nicole) Kearns and Ben Kearns, one great granddaughter, Marley and three step great grandchildren, Jared, Lilly and Cali. Margo is further survived by her brothers, Gordon, James and Dennis DeLonay.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Vera, Omer Jr., Eugene, Lloyd, Anthony and her infant brother James.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2024 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the Stewart Avenue funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Galen J. Merriam

Galen ‘Jim’ J. Merriam, 64, of Ringle, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Ohio.

Jim was born on January 9, 1960, in Wausau, to Daniel and Grace (Vlietstra) Merriam.

Jim married the love of his life, Linda Marie Bohn, on July 14, 1982, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Weston.

Jim started out farming on the farm he grew up on, which is where he started his family. He took an interest in the volunteer fire department, where he served his township from 1989 until 2001. In 2000, he started driving truck at WH Transportation to support his growing and ongoing family. Jim was currently employed at Elite Carriers.

Jim enjoyed cooking, being on the farm around his beef cows and doing anything his wife’s’ heart desired. Jim loved taking his grandkids on Kubota rides through the neighborhood and showing them all things farming. He enjoyed going to church whenever he was home from work. Jim took part in helping with Sunday School, where he got to watch his grandkids and congregational children grow in faith.

Jim was a loving dad with a heart of gold. He could be a stubborn man, but was always forgiving. Everything he did was for God and his family.

Jim is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Phillip Merriam, Dustin (Erin) Merriam, Adam Merriam, James Merriam, Amanda (Fidel) Rubio, SarahLee Vue, Krystle (Pablo) Merriam, Katie (Nado) Merriam, Dakota Merriam, Treveon Williams, Tynashia Williams, Ty Merriam, Terrance Banks, RJ Merriam and many foster kids over the years; grandchildren, Ayeisha, Zion, Abbigail, Nevaeh, Avantae, Gavin, Scarlet, Kiarah, Ian, Elinor, Kianna, Liam, Lilly, Elias, Isaiah, Nehemiah, Jhonny, Skylar Lee, Cassius, Lanne, Elijah, Daniel, Amelia, Jasper ‘Clyde’ and Elijah; sister, Nancy Van Vleet; brothers, Leslie Merriam, Gary (Dawn) Merriam and Bryce Merriam.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Grace Merriam; sister, Linda K. Merriam; mother and father-in-law, William and Christine Bohn; brothers and sisters-in-law, Donny Van Vleet, James Bohn, Cindy Bohn and Arlene Merriam; niece, Cindy Merriam and great-nephew, Zachary Merriam.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 28, 2024, at New Hope Community Church, 229375 County Road J, Wausau, WI 54403. Kelvin Fraaza and Ron TenHaken will preside. Visitation will be on Friday, from 9 AM until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Lyle H. Krull

Lyle Herbert Krull, 89, of Birnamwood, died on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at his home under the care of his family and Compassus Hospice.

Lyle was born on April 20, 1935, in the town of Aniwa, the son of Herbert and Norma (Gast) Krull. He graduated from Birnamwood High School in 1953 where he played on the state basketball team. He also holds the record for most runs scored in the state baseball tournament in 1953 and the record still stands. He was the first of three generations to make it to the state tournament.

On October 15, 1955, Lyle was united in marriage to Eleanor ‘LaVonne’ Green in Birnamwood. She survives.

Lyle worked for Hatley Veneer for 11 years, Wisconsin Power and Light for a year and Wick Buildings for 40+ years building many beautiful and award-winning buildings. He was awarded many Dealer of the Year awards and was inducted into the Wick Building Hall of Fame in 2004, an accomplishment he was very proud of.

Lyle was a member of the Birnamwood Fire Department, Homme Home of Wittenberg Board, the Church Council and the Birnamwood Village Board. He was instrumental in bringing a doctor to Birnamwood. He also was part of Civil Defense.

Lyle loved going to Hodag Country Music Festival and spending time at their camper. He also loved visiting with his grand and great-grandchildren, especially watching them play sports. They all held a special place in his heart.

Lyle is survived by his wife of 68 years, LaVonne; children, Paula (Ron) Sopiarz of Mosinee, Peter (Sharon) Krull of Marshall and Chris (Shirlyn) Krull of Birnamwood; he is also survived by his grandchildren, Cory (Sarah), Ashley (Neal), Brittany (Mario), Becky (Shane), Jon (Beth), Jeremy (Lindsay), Nick (Taylor), Corey (Heather), Matthew (Robyn), and Tyler (Kelly); and his great-grandchildren; Sydney, Sam, Axle, Vincent, Keegan, Karson, Stella, Beckett, Kipton, Chase, Colt, Crew, Cooper, Harper, Levi, Everett, Carter, and Camden, as well as many other relatives and friends.

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Stacy and in-laws, Walter and Ella Green.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Birnamwood. Mr. Jim Hartleben will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery, Birnamwood. Visitation will be on Friday from 4PM to 7PM at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home in Birnamwood and again on Saturday, from 9am until the time of service at the church. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.