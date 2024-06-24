By Paul Lecker

Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN DELLS – The 2024 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games will be held June 26 and 27 at JustAGame Fieldhouse.

Five girls all-star games will be played Wednesday, June 26, beginning with a Division 5 contest at 9 a.m. and wrapping up with the Division 1 game at 4 p.m.

The boys all-star games are set for Thursday, June 27, following the same schedule.

Teams are made up of top recently-graduated seniors from across Wisconsin.

There will be 3-point contests held at 2 p.m. each day.

A number of athletes from Central Wisconsin will participate in the all-star contests.

Isaac Rozwadowski of Wausau East will play for Division 2 Boys White team, which will be coached by East’s Daniel Garrett and Tyrreonte Wilson.

D.C. Everest’s coaching staff of Oliver Drake, Jon Felch and John Minnihan will be coaching the Division 1 boys White team.

Other players from Central Wisconsin playing in the boys games are: Carter Combs of Stevens Point (Division 1 Red), Landen Thomer of Mosinee and Tanner Hraby of Medford (Division 2 White), Grant Warren and Tyler Underwood of Marathon (Division 4 Red), Auburndale’s Caden Weinfurter (Division 4 White) and three players from Columbus Catholic’s WIAA Division 5 state championship team – Emmitt Konieczny (Division 5 White), and Blake Jakobi and Charlie Moore (Division 5 Red).

Playing in the girls all-star games from Central Wisconsin are: Ashley Grancorvitz and Ayana Bousum of Marshfield (Division 1 North), Mia Ott of Merrill (Division 2 North), Scout Spadoni of Amherst (Division 3 North), and Sophia Coker of Athens (Division 5 North).

Tickets are $10 for people 10 years old and older, $5 for children ages 4-9, and free for those 3 and under.

Wisconsin Association of Cheer & Pom Squads (WACPC) dance teams made up of high school students from across the state will perform at halftime of several of the events. The Milwaukee Bucks Rim Rockers will performance between the Division 4 and Division 3 games each day.

WBCA Girls Basketball All-Stars

Division 1 North: Ashley Grancorvitz, Marshfield; Ava Hanson, Oshkosh North; Ayana Bousum, Marshfield; Ella Carstensen, Hudson; Eva Peterson, Superior; Jordyn Peed, Eau Claire Memorial; Katelyn Oden, Mequon Homestead; Kloe Zentkowski, Superior; Lucy Leininger, Germantown; Paige Seckar, Oshkosh West; Sophie Hafeman, De Pere. Coaches: Dave Lepisto, Kimberly; Jessica Vadnais, Hudson; Vinny Daniels, Hartford.

Division 1 South: Abby Robel, Hartland Arrowhead; Adrianna Gonzalez, Kenosha Indian Trail; Alayna West, Madison La Follette; Claire Meudt, Waunakee; Da’Jianna Hayes, Madison La Follette; Delaney Nyenhuis, Oregon; Maia Ellis, Verona; Noelle Anthon, Oconomowoc; Reagan Briggs, Verona; Sam Schmitt, Oregon. Coaches: Alysha Justice, Madison East; Anthony Ward, Madison Memorial; Marques Flowers, Madison Memorial.

Division 2 North: Addison Pytleski, Green Bay Southwest; Ava Fahrenholz, Slinger; Avery Poppe, Hayward; Mary Kowitz, New Berlin Eisenhower; Mary Berg, Menomonie; Mia Ott, Merrill; Sammy Jacobsen, Menomonie; Sarah Aleknavicius, Grafton; Savannah James, Grafton; Sydney Whitehouse, Green Bay Notre Dame. Coaches: Ian Sticht, River Falls; Mackenzie Stutzman, Menomonie; Storm Harmon, Menomonie.

Division 2 South: Aaliyah Hamilton, La Crosse Logan; Abbey Inda, Monona Grove; Anna Skemp, Onalaska; Aubrey Smith, Monona Grove; Brooklyn Tortorice, Monona Grove; Hailey Testolin, McFarland; Hannah Moesch, Greendale Martin Luther; Holly Morehart, Milton; Karsyn Nelson, Monona Grove; Rylan Oberg, DeForest; Sidney Fillbach, Onalaska; Tia Justice, Monona Grove. Coaches: Brie Murphy, Monona Grove; Jossie Peterson, McFarland; Matt Hounsell, McFarland; Sara Mallegni, McFarland.

Division 3 North: Alayna Panich, Wautoma; Alyssa Wirth, Altonna; Julia Rybacki, Somerset; Julia Koch, Omro; Kathryn Raddatz, Oconto Falls; Kelsey Cooper, St. Croix Falls; Lucy Belisle, St. Croix Falls; Maddie Murphy, La Crosse Aquinas; Molly Janke, Ellsworth; Scout Spadoni, Amherst; Shayna Wick, Northwestern. Coaches: Jerry Reinke, Bonduel; Mike Balliett, Wittenberg-Birnamwood; Nick Mechelke, Wittenberg-Birnamwood.

Division 3 South: Amanda Heusterberg, Shoreland Lutneran; Ava Brandenburg, Evansville; Emily Wollin, Lake Mills; Gracie Gopalan, Waupun; Karsyn Bauman, Ripon; Keona McGee, Whitefish Bay Dominican; Lauren Stettbacher, North Fond du Lac; Marley Busch, Dodgeville; Olivia Conway, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Taylor Wollin, Lake Mills; Taylor Schwalenberg, Kettle Moraine Lutheran. Coaches: Jason Walz, Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Tim Aalsma, Waupun.

Division 4 North: Ashley Chilson, Eau Claire Regis; Aubrey Dorn, Chippewa Falls McDonell; Audrey Norville, Neenah St. Mary Catholic; Ava Highman, Eau Claire Regis; Ella Hischke, Bonduel; Emily Cooper, Chippewa Falls McDonell; Erin Pulice, Green Lake; Faith Pape, Sheboygan Lutheran; Hailey Zernicke, Bonduel; Kacy Eggebrecht, Phillips; McKenna Shipman, Colfax; Paris Opelt, Neillsville. Coaches: D.J. Cooper, Chippewa Falls McDonell; Don Cooper, Chippewa Falls McDonell; Jordan Kongshaug, Elk Mound.

Division 4 South: Abby Cole, Winnebago Lutheran; Addison Yates, Brodhead; Aubrey McCarthy, Darlington; Belle Watters, Mineral Point; Braycee Nelson, Fennimore; Carly Drew, Westfield; Erin Knowles, Boscobel; Lindsey Schadewalt, New Glarus; Lindsey Nell, Winnebago Lutheran; Reese Jaramillo, Racine The Prairie School; Saveea Freeland, Cambridge. Coaches: Brad Solberg, Darlington; Courtney Feller, Lancaster; Kevin Parman, New Glarus.

Division 5 North: Isabel Golembiewski, Northwood; Isabella Millan, Florence; Jersey Polencheck, Butternut; Lauren Hetfield, Webster; Mackenzie Tarman, Turtle Lake; Madolyn Haffner, Gresham; Mara Ducklow, Spring Valley; Morgan Berg, New Auburn; Nora Eggert, Clear Lake; Paige Richards, Prairie Farm; Rylee Yaeger, Laona/Wabeno; Sophia Coker, Athens. Coaches: Chad Welch, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran; Dan Tjernagel, Sturgeon Bay; Nocole Natzke, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran.

Division 5 South: Alana Durtschi, Albany; Anna Tisch, Pecatonica; Bronwyn Halverson, Highland; Charley Mullen, Oshkosh Lourdes; Coryn Fromm, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah; Emmalee Mann, Cochrane-Fountain City; Mallory Novy, Reedsville; Marah Gruen, Royall; Mya Modlenhauer, Randolph; Olivia Fietz, Fall River; Vanessa Anderson, Brookwood. Coaches: Brad Moldenhauer, Randolph; Chad Kaufman, Randolph; James Doolittle, Fall River.

WBCA Boys All-Stars

Division 1 Red: Aidan Konop, Sussex Hamilton; Brandon Tilley, Franklin; Camron Henderson, Madison East; Carson McCormick, Janesville Craig; Carter Combs, Stevens Point; Cooper Grams, Sussex Hamilton; Jackson Bertagnoli, Janesville Craig; Karter Seawright, Muskego; Stevie Clark, Oshkosh North; Termarion Brumby, Racine Case; Will Stuckey, Kettle Moraine. Coaches: Matt Miota, Madison East; Steve Maselter, Sun Prairie East.

Division 1 White: Andrew Rocksvold, Eau Claire North; Brady Corso, Neenah; Charlie Wunderlich, Neenah; Charlie Geske, Brookfield Central; Joey La Chapell, Appleton East; Keaton Frisch, Waunakee; Lukas Hoffman, Oconomowoc; Thomas Meyers, Kimberly; Trevor Mozejewski, Oconomowoc; Will Hornseth, De Pere; Zach Herrmann, Hartford. Coaches: Oliver Drake, Jon Felch and John Minnihan, D.C. Everest.

Division 2 Red: Ari Nimani, New Berlin Eisenhower; Ayden Goll, Milton; Connor Roffers, Burlington; Isaiah Allen, Milwaukee Lutheran; Jayden Schoen, Ashwaubenon; J.T. Kaul, Beaver Dam; Logan Rindfleisch, Wisconsin Lutheran; Nick Vorwald, Mount Horeb; Owen Hake, Pewaukee; Sawyer Schipper, Stoughton; Tamarrein Henderson, West Salem; Ty Fernolz, Stoughton. Coaches: Alex Olson, Kettle Moraine; Chris Siebert, Oregon; Dan Zweifel, Monona Grove.

Division 2 White: Drew Tomashek, Ashwaubenon; Evan Anderson, Onalaska; Henry Meyer, La Crosse Central; Isaac Rozwadowski, Wausau East; James Seagreaves, Monroe; James Adams, Milwaukee Vincent; Joey Butz, River Falls; Landen Thomer, Mosinee; Michael McNaab, Grafton; Reis Hidde, New Richmond; Sam Sommerfeldt, Marinette; Tanner Hraby, Medford. Coaches: Daniel Garrett, Wausau East; John Schurk, Stevens Point Pacelli; Tyrreonte Wilson, Wausau East.

Division 3 Red: Davyn Edge, Platteville; Grant Manz, Kiel; Jaiden Martin, Whitefish Bay Dominican; Kaden Russo, Elk Mound; Keaton Camastral, Altoona; Keenan Rahn, Omro; Pierce Arenz, Kiel; Riley Bechard, Waupaca; Sam Loehr, Winnebago Lutheran; Sean Ladwig, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Tyshawn Teague-Johnson, Beloit Turner; Zay Howard, Beloit Turner. Coaches: Daryl Fox, Edgerton; Jaron Bertelsen, Beloit Turner; Ken Watkins, Beloit Turner.

Division 3 White: Ben Vasold, Watertown Luther Prep; Brock Massey, Mauston; Carson Armstrong, Wautoma; Cody Schmitz, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; Derrick Johnson, Whitefish Bay Dominican; Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer; Dylan Leccia, Somerset; Henry Hoel, Stanley-Boyd; Joseph Ascher, Wautoma; Markel Webb, Whitefish Bay Dominican; Ryan Schoeni, Omro; Zach McLain, Platteville. Coaches: Craig Panich, Gavino Morales and Kyle Thompson, Wautoma.

Division 4 Red: Ausitn Hohn, Pardeeville; Bo Vollrath, Fall Creek; Grant Warren, Marathon; Karter Meredith, Randolph; Landon Thousand, Mineral Point; Nathan Gorman, Manawa; Ryan Pavelec, Princeton/Green Lake; Tegan Werner, Crivitz; Trey Keller, Kohler; Tyler Underwood, Marathon; Walter Berns, La Crosse Aquinas; William Murray, Darlington. Coaches: Josh Fischer, Randolph; Nick Krull, Deerfield; Tyler Fischer, Randolph.

Division 4 White: Bennett Schmidt, Shiocton; Brayden Lisowski, Whitehall; Brett Hackbart, Poynette; Caden Weinfurter, Auburndale; Caleb Johnson, Westby; Cyle Steffl, Iowa-Grant; Ethan Hurlburt, Durand-Arkansaw; Fisher MacKenzie, Neenah St. Mary Catholic; Jaxon Tilton, Unity; Logan Bahr, Onalaska Luther; Presley Byom, Melrose-Mindoro; Tyson Lucas, Cameron. Coaches: Alex Eid, Whitehall; Jordan Petersen, Altoona; Tyler Petersen, Whitehall.

Division 5 Red: Braden Sitte, Gibraltar; Camden Dvorachek, Reedsville; Connor Butzler, Cashton; Emmitt Konieczny, Marshfield Columbus Catholic; Gavin Wunderlin, Potosi; Heath Poppy, Shullsburg; Isaiah Stokes, Hillsboro; Isaiah Kastern, Solon Springs; Jimmitrius Davison, Madison Abundant Life; J.J. Berendes, Shullsburg; Landon Pedretti, De Soto; Matthew Nies, River Ridge; Noah Hammersbach, Cashton. Coaches: Brandon Ihrcke, Cashton; Garrett Redman, De Soto; Scot Wall, Cashton.

Division 5 White: Aydin Franti, Gillett; Ben Matczak, Gillett; Blake Jakobi, Marshfield Columbus Catholic; Charlie Moore, Marshfield Columbus Catholic; Gunnar Greuel, Winter; Jackson Blomberg, Rib Lake; J.J. McKellips, Oshkosh Lourdes; Kasey Helgeson, Barneveld; Ryan Popowich, Bruce; Ryer Indergand, Monticello; Shavlik Schultz, Fall River; Tanner Lamb, Almond-Bancroft; William Kelley, Florence. Coaches: Brett Baehman, Oshkosh Lourdes; Bryan Bomberg, Florence; Russel Young, Gillett.