By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

An 18-year-old Wausau man faces multiple charges after a high-speed chase through residential neighborhoods with speeds in excess of 100 mph, court records show.

Talan E. Gale is also accused of installing police-style flashing lights on the grill of his vehicle, which he allegedly crashed on Ross Avenue near Babl Lane. Gale now faces charges of impersonating a peace officer to aid in the commission of a crime, and attempting to flee from police, both felonies.

The chase and crash happened in October, though charges were first filed June 19 in Marathon County Circuit Court. The reason for the charging delay is unclear.

According to the criminal complaint, police on Oct. 6 were called to the area of Grand Avenue south of Lakeview Drive in Schofield for a report of a driver with a defective taillight who was traveling at an estimated 90 mph. An officer spotted the vehicle on Ross Avenue, with Gale behind the wheel, but the driver allegedly refused to stop. Court documents state that the squad’s highest recorded speed during the chase was 101 mph.

The officer terminated the chase for safety reasons and Gale eventually crashed, with the flashing lights on his vehicle’s grill still illuminated, police said. Gale was not injured.

Gale made an initial appearance June 19 and was released on a $3,500 cash bond. He faces more than nine years in prison if he is convicted on both counts.

A pretrial conference is set for Thursday in Wausau.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.